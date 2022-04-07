PLATTSBURGH — Today marks nine days until Easter with observances on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
Preparations are underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsburgh like many churches throughout the North Country.
“We have services, obviously, on Palm Sunday and Easter,” the Rev. Timothy Luoma said.
“We also do have a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Because we don't have a Good Friday service, our service actually combines the two a little bit where we start with communion celebrating the Last Supper and then kind of walk through the process of going into Jesus' arrest and crucifixion.”
Taizé ELEMENTS
There will be a Taizé element to the service.
The Taizé Community is an ecumenical Christian monastic fraternity in Taizé, Saône-et-Loire, Burgundy, France. It is composed of more than 100 brothers, from Catholic and Protestant traditions, hailing from approximately 30 countries globally.
“Their services are usually done with some very simple singing that can be done repetitively almost like a chant,” Luoma said.
“The idea is that it becomes a prayerful singing. There are also times of silence in the service for contemplation.
“There's no sermon on Maundy Thursday for us for that reason. It's just a time for us to think about what is happening and be as present as we can for the remembrance of the events of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. We do the palms on Palm Sunday. We have our Easter service.”
RETURN OF CHOIR
The choir will return since recent COVID protocols prohibited it for several months.
“Since the numbers are looking better, we decided we could bring them back for Easter and hopefully then continue in,” Luoma said.
“Things will take a break for the summer, but we're hoping to have our choir singing again. So everybody is really looking forward to that.”
The church just lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated members during worship services.
“We just started singing as a congregation,” Luoma said.
“Before, we just had the music being played. So that was a big celebration for us.”
