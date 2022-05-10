PLATTSBURGH — A SUNY Plattsburgh University Police officer who said he was disciplined by the college for starting a romantic relationship with an on-campus student said his constitutional rights were violated after the college barred him from the campus and from speaking with college staff and students.
Darren Barcomb, a UP officer and lieutenant for 23 years, is now suing the college’s Hunan Resources assistant director and said he is being singled out, claiming in a federal lawsuit filed in April that several SUNY police officers have dated on-campus students and in some cases married them without consequences.
MET ONLINE
According to the lawsuit’s complaint, Barcomb matched with the student he said he’s in a relationship with on the dating app Tinder.
According to him, Barcomb had no knowledge she was a student before matching with her in March. Barcomb said he met with the student a day after exchanging messages and began a consensual relationship.
On March 30, Barcomb said he escorted the student back to her dorm room after a date. Soon after, four UP officers arrived at the room to question the student.
The lawsuit said the officers then forced their way into the dorm room, where they found Barcomb. Several of them made “snide comments” to the student about Barcomb’s age and questioned if their relationship was consensual, according to the lawsuit.
Questioning began again afterward with the student, who was asked if she looked angry in elevator footage. The student, the lawsuit said, then refused to continue speaking with Michelle Trombley, the college’s assistant human resources director and with anyone else from the college about her personal life.
‘WITCH HUNT’
The lawsuit said the student wishes to continue the relationship with Barcomb.
Barcomb believes a “witch hunt” began into his personal life that has included college officials scrutinizing dorm security footage, reviewing dorm and police logs and “otherwise trying to conjure up a reason to discipline” Barcomb, the lawsuit claims.
After college officials discovered Barcomb’s relationship, a letter by Trombley saying he violated the college’s Consensual Relationship Policy prohibited Barcomb from contacting SUNY Plattsburgh personnel or students and placed him on alternative duty assignment, barring him from campus, the lawsuit claims.
But Barcomb believes the treatment he has received is notably different from other college employees. His lawsuit said several SUNY Plattsburgh police officers have dated and married on-campus students, with one even moving in with a student, who was living in a dorm, with the permission of their police chief and Trombley.
The lawsuit also claims that a “high ranking” SUNY Plattsburgh administrator had a romantic relationship with a student intern, at least 15 years younger, and later married them. That administrator, the lawsuit said, did not face disciplinary action and was promoted several times afterward.
“It is well known that romantic relationships occur frequently between SUNY staff and students, with no action being taken,” the lawsuit said.
LAWYER: POLICY ‘VAGUE’
Barcomb’s attorney, Bob Keach, said he believes his client is being singled out because of the college’s “vague” Consensual Relationship Policy
“If the government is going to tell you not to do something, they have to tell you that in very direct terms,” Keach said. “When it doesn’t do that, it violates the Constitution.”
The college’s policy says that “it is understood” that “any intimate activity between SUNY Plattsburgh professional staff/other college personnel and another employee or a student/graduate student shall never take place while the SUNY Plattsburgh professional staff/other college personnel is on duty or on campus. In regard to SUNY Plattsburgh University Police, such relations shall also never occur while the officer is in uniform.”
Keach believes the policy is far from a direct prohibition of student-staff relationships and added that Barcomb met the student only while he was off-duty.
“That policy has not been uniformly enforced across the SUNY system,” Keach said.
Barcomb’s lawsuit claims his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated by the college when Trombley broadly prohibited Barcomb from interacting with the campus and is seeking compensatory damages for those alleged violations.
SUNY Plattsburgh officials declined to comment on Barcomb’s lawsuit.
