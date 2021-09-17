PLATTSBURGH — State University Police at SUNY Plattsburgh Lt. Robert Mesec was killed in a motorcycle accident in Central Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.
His family, the campus and the local community are mourning his loss.
"We are in mourning with our brothers and sisters at the SUNY Plattsburgh University Police Department as they struggle with the tragic and sudden passing of Lieutenant Robert “Bob” Mesec," a statement from the Plattsburgh City Police union Local 812, said.
DECADES-LONG CAREER
"Lieutenant Mesec had kept SUNY Plattsburgh students and the streets of the City of Plattsburgh safe for nearly 20 years. Lieutenant Mesec was incredibly intelligent, witty, always helpful, and above all, compassionate.
"We thank you for your service, Lieutenant. Rest in eternal peace."
According to published reports in the York Daily Voice, Mesec, 44, of Plattsburgh, was driving a motorcycle on Interstate 81 heading south in the Swatara Township in Lebanon County around 3:13 p.m. when the accident occurred.
HAD WIFE, DAUGHTER
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi issued a statement on Twitter Friday regarding Mesec's death.
"It is with a heavy heart that I write to share with you the passing of University Police Lt. Robert Mesec, who was killed in a motorcycle accident late Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, on his way to a motorcycle rally in Virginia. He was 44." Enyedi's statement said.
"Lt. Mesec joined the New York State University Police at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2000 and supported our college for 21 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in November 2008.
"He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and 12-year-old daughter, Nora, both of whom he loved more than anything."
Enyedi said funeral arrangements were incomplete, but would be shared with the campus community when they become available.
"Our condolences to all who knew and loved Bob. He will be missed," Enyedi said.
COUNSELING OFFERED
The campus offered assistance for anyone struggling with the news of Mesec's loss. Support is available from the Employee Assistance Program by calling Elin O’Hara, coordinator, at 518-564-5187, emailing oharaea@plattsburgh.edu or visiting https://www.plattsburgh.edu/about/offices-divisions/administration-finance/human-resources/benefits/employee-assistance-program.html
Or people can reach out to the Student Health and Counseling Center at 518-564-3086 or healthcenter@plattsburgh.edu.
