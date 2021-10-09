CHATEAUGAY — Lewis Ransom's death notice is spare in the Dec. 4, 1841 edition of the Plattsburgh Republican.
It states: “In Ellenburgh, on the 25th, Lewis Ransom, Esq., aged 73 years.
"Mr. Ransom was formerly a resident of this village and one of its first settlers. – His remains were brought to this place and interred on the 27th."
In Plattsburgh's Riverside Cemetery, Ransom is buried in a plot with his descendants including Mary E. Ransom, William W. Ransom, William L. Ransom, Russell B. Ransom and Dr. J.B. Ransom.
Allied family surnames include Barber, Bromley, Clapp, Percy and Whitney.
“What I have on Lewis is just kind of a brief sketch of his life and his activities in his life Chateaugay, Plattsburgh, and Ellenburg,” Mick Jarvis, Chateaugay Historical Society director/treasurer, said.
“What I have is from two printed Ransom families' genealogy.”
Ransom was born Jan. 4, 1769 in Kent, Connecticut.
“He came to Chateaugay as a young man,” Jarvis said.
“I'm assuming as a single man. He was among the first wave of settlers to come to Chateaugay after it was founded in 1796. He came either late that year or in the next year, 1797. He was among the very first folks here in town. The state assessed all property owners. There was a tax assessment list that was created in 1798.”
As Chateaugay was originally part of Clinton County, Ransom shows up in the 1798 land owners tax assessment list owning 640 acres in town.
“He's one of the original large landowners,” Jarvis said.
“Where he came up with money to buy it, I have no idea. We were unable to find any information about his early years.”
Chateaugay was founded as a town in 1799, and the first official town meeting was held on April 2.
Ransom was appointed Chateaugay's first supervisor and town clerk.
“He must have created a very positive impression among the other early settlers to appoint him as the first supervisor,” Jarvis said.
“He served from 1799 until 1803. He served the first four years of the township.”
FAMILY MAN
In 1807, Ransom married Margaret Bird.
“It looks like his time in Chateaugay, he must have been single,” Jarvis said.
“Then when he left here before 1810, one of the genealogist had a notation that he married Margaret Bird back in Connecticut. No other information. What it looks like is he left Chateaugay, went back to where his family was from, married Margaret, then by 1810, he was back in Plattsburgh because the census records place him in Plattsburgh in 1810."
Census records also show a young Black servant, Diana Robinson, working for Ransom at least 20 years, disappearing, and leaving behind two sons, Lafayette Mason, and his younger brother, William, according to research conducted by Margaret Bartley, president of the Essex County Historical Society.
"William was killed during the Civil War at the Battle of Bull Run," Bartley said.
"I think he had maybe three, maybe four kids, before he went to war. He was not in the 118th Lafayette was in. William's wife and kids are buried in the Roscoe Cemetery in Elizabethtown. They lived in Elizabethtown on Roscoe Road."
She discovered Lafayette's correspondence in a New Russia attic and suspects he is a son or grandson of Ransom's because Lafayette, described as "mulatto" was educated.
Lafayette, a farmer and collier, married Mary C. Wheeler, most likely a daughter of Chester and Margaret of Beekmantown, according to author Guadalupe Vanderhorst Rodriguez's “Tan Americans of Clinton County, New York.”
Lafayette and Mary's daughter, Frances, married Sheriff Stephen Bates of Vergennes, Vt.
The Ransoms 10 children were: an infant daughter died shortly after birth in 1810, John P. 1811-1835, George Marsh Ransom 1813-1833, Russell Wellington Ransom 1815-1882, Lewis Henry Ransom 1817-Unknown, William Craig Ransom 1819-1820, William Wallace Ransom 1821-1898, Charles Chester Ransom 1824-1853, Mary Elizabeth Ransom 1827-1850, and Margaret Lodema Ransom 1830-1853.
"Their children were born either in Plattsburgh or in Ellenburg,” Jarvis said.
“Whether he came up from New England through the Champlain Valley and was living in Plattsburgh when the Chateaugay area was surveyed an opened up, I'm not sure.
“He was merchant during the War of 1812. I found two references of him owning a business in Plattsburgh.”
BIG CHEESE
Following the War of 1812, Ransom settled in what is now Ellenburg Corners and built a log structure, which he operated as a tavern.
“He became influential,” Jarvis said.
“He evidently, as he had in Chateaugay, a pretty influential member of that developing community. He lived there for the rest of his life.”
In March 1831, the township of Ellenburg was established and became a separate entity from Mooers.
“The very first town meeting was held at his home,” Jarvis said.
“He hosted it. I found out he was appointed the Sealer of Weights and Measures. But evidently, he was unable to meet the state requirements for the position because he was replaced. I don't know if there were specific education requirements.”
Ransom relinquished the post and another candidate was appointed.
Four years later, he became Supervisor of the Town of Ellenburg and served from 1835 to 1837.
There was a gap, and he went back into office in 1839.
“He managed to be the municipal leader of two new communities up here in the Northern Tier,” Jarvis said.
“In between his service as supervisor, in 1838, he was appointed the first postmaster at Ellenburg Corners. Ransom died Nov. 25, 1841 in Ellenburg.
“But because of his previous business connections, the body was taken to Plattsburgh and he was buried two days later, on Nov. 27, at Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh,” Jarvis said.
