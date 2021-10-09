Nick Schuyler (far left) and his brother, Larry Schuyler (far right) bookend their spouses, children, in-laws and grandchildren at Sunday’s dedication of a marker to their ancestor Sheriff Stephen Bates in Vergennes. Bates, the first Black Sheriff and Police Chief in Vermont, married Frances Mason, the daughter of Lafayette and Mary Mason of Clinton and Essex counties. Lafayette Mason, the son of Diana Robinson and William (Unknown Surname) grew up in the household of Lewis Ransom of Ellenburg.