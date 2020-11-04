Unofficial results show Beebie ahead in city mayor's race

PLATTSBURGH — Unofficial results reflected a narrow lead by Republican Scott Beebie in the City of Plattsburgh mayoral race.
As of Tuesday night, the retired City Police lieutenant was 290 votes ahead of opponent Christopher Rosenquest.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Beebie told the Press-Republican over the phone from his election headquarters, adding that it was the absentee ballots that would determine the winner.
“I’d much rather be up 290 (votes) than down,” he said, “but 290 isn’t a mountain.”
TIGHT RACE
Clinton County Board of Elections logged 5,547 votes in the city race by the end of Election Day, including the day’s in-person ballots and those cast during the early voting period.
Beebie, 52, was listed on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, and received 2,875 votes, or 52.51 percent.
Rosenquest, a Democrat and the Working Families Party candidate, scored 2,585, or 47.21 percent.
There were 15 write-ins, equaling 0.27 percent.
The unofficial results did not include the race’s absentee ballots.
THOUSANDS OF ABSENTEES
As of Tuesday, the county’s Board of Elections said more than 2,220 absentee ballots had been received in the race for Plattsburgh City mayor.
A total of 2,651 ballots were mailed out as of Monday.
Beebie felt that number was high and wasn’t sure how those votes would shake out.
“The voter turnout was amazing,” he said. “I really commend our community for stepping up.”
The Board of Elections was expected to begin counting absentees on Monday, Nov. 9, with hopes of having official counts by next Friday.
COULD LEAN DEMOCRAT
In a Zoom press conference, Rosenquest, 45, said his campaign team expected Election Day’s in-person voting to favor the Republican candidate.
“That’s just what we’ve seen nationally,” he said.
The county’s Board of Election website tallied more than 3,000 early voter ballots and Rosenquest took just over 53 percent of those, which, he said, had been anticipated also.
The Area 9 Clinton County legislator thought the absentee ballots, which equaled 40 percent of the overall vote, could very well favor him, as the Democratic candidate.
“Two hundred and ninety is a gap,” Rosenquest said. “It’s not impossible."
The Democrat was confident he could still be triumphant.
"I’m not disappointed in the results," he said. "It’s hard to say one way or the other how this is going to go just because of how close it is.”
TOO CLOSE TO CALL
Rosenquest did say he'd feel more comfortable if the tables were flipped, and Beebie issued a similar sentiment, saying he was thankful for his 290 vote lead — no matter how mild it seemed.
The Republican candidate said he wasn't looking to call the race Tuesday evening.
"It’s going to be another six days we’re going to have to wait," Beebie said in reference to the absentee ballots. "I really do believe that we ran a good campaign.
"We have a lot to be proud of."
