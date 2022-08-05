PLATTSBURGH — Unity Christian Church is the new name for an established faith house in Plattsburgh.
“Technically, we changed the name from New Jerusalem Baptist Church to Unity Christian Church,” Bishop Don F. Ray, senior pastor, said.
“It was basically from different ones who shared with us that they weren’t comfortable coming to just a Baptist Church. We decided to have an outreach where different ones would feel comfortable coming to God’s house versus a denominational name.”
CHURCH HISTORY
Located at 83 Oak St., the former New Jerusalem Baptist Church was founded in 1997 by Rev. Franklin Blanks.
Ray became a member in 1998. The Louisville, Kentucky native was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1992 and remained here after its closure three years later. Sgt. Ray was assigned to the 380th Civil Engineering Squadron.
He and his wife, Darlene, raised their five children here.
“Bishop Blanks left in 2008 or ‘09 or somewhere right in there,” Ray said.
“I was placed in charge as the pastor in 2011. We still have a small congregation, but we have mostly a lot of virtual members that support our church and everything. We cover Kentucky, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, and we’ve even picked up a few friends in different countries.”
SERVICE HOURS
Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. and the Morning Worship Service is at 11 a.m.
Virtual services include a Tuesday Prayer Session at 5:30 p.m. and a Thursday weekly Bible Study at 6:30 p.m.
“Both of those are virtual by Zoom,” Ray said.
“I had to learn all of that (tech), and to be honest, I know the basics, but I’m thankful that I got people at the church and my wife. They picked up on it, and they run with it. So, I let them do all of that. Virtual has really been a big help I mean by getting the message out and everything.”
FOCUS TOWARD COMMUNITY
In July, the church held a Community BBQ with food, games, and daylong fellowship.
“It’s just a local church, but we bring the focus toward the community,” Ray said.
“We are trying to reach the different needs for people in the community and the neighborhood, our friends at the halfway house next door. One of our members reaches out with vets. So, we just try to reach those in our immediate area to let them know we are in the community to help or assist in whatever way we can help.”
For more information, call Unity Christian Church at 518 563-2807.
