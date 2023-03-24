PLATTSBURGH — Just one week before their contract was set to expire, UnitedHealthcare insurance and the University of Vermont Health Network (UVMHN) have agreed to extend it, amid ongoing negotiations, through the rest of the year.
“Our top priority is ensuring people have access to the care they need,” Tim Archer, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Vermont, said in a statement.
“This extension ensures the people and families we serve have continued access to UVMHN while we continue our good-faith efforts to reach a long-term contract with UVMHN that is affordable for Vermonters, New Yorkers and employers.”
An expected 2,660 commercial UnitedHealthcare patients in both Vermont and Northern New York, which include those enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans, were set to be without coverage at all UVMHN-affiliated facilities on April 1.
NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING
With this extension, that date has been pushed back to Dec. 31, which will provide more time for both sides to potentially work out a long-term deal.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, UVM Health Network has been working to secure a new agreement with the insurance company since last year.
The health network, though, continues to believe a long-term contract is not “likely” to happen.
“As part of this extension agreement, UVM Health Network will remain in-network for all patients covered by United Commercial Insurance plans through Dec. 31, 2023. Based on conversations with United to date it is not likely we will continue to be in-network in the 2024 plan year, despite our best efforts to come to a fair agreement,” UVMHN said.
“Patients or employers who are affected may use this additional time to identify insurance options that keep UVM Health Network in-network post Dec. 31, 2023, or work with their health care provider to transition to an alternative in-network option.”
Non-commercial UnitedHealthcare plans managed by the state or federal government such as Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, VA Community Care Network, United Medicare, Supplement plans, United Behavioral Health plans and The Empire Plan for New York State Employees continue to not be affected by these negotiations.
Patients enrolled in these plans will continue to have network access to UVMHN’s hospitals, facilities and its physicians with no change.
