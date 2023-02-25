PLATTSBURGH — Patients insured by UnitedHealthcare may soon find their coverage out-of-network at the University of Vermont Health Network.
As of now, on April 1, the UVM Health Network’s contract with UnitedHealthcare will expire, which would leave an expected 2,660 commercial members in both Vermont and Northern New York without coverage.
SOME EXCEPTIONS
According to a news release from the health network, though, some coverage may be extended in New York through June 1.
Additionally, many patients currently undergoing a course of treatment such as “cancer treatment or pregnancy care, will likely be entitled to continued coverage at the in-network level for a transition period.”
Emergency care will also continue to be offered to anyone, regardless of insurance.
NEGOTIATIONS
The UVM Health Network said that they have been working to secure a new agreement with the insurance company since last year.
When an agreement was eventually not reached, they proposed a plan that would have allowed current patients to continue accessing care with their United coverage through the end of 2023. This would have allowed patients time to seek new insurance and treatment plans, but that request was denied by United, The UVM Health Network claimed.
The UVMHN also pointed out that in 2022, UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, distributed approximately $13 billion to their shareholders “while their operating earnings alone … were $14 billion in 2022, dwarfing the $3.1 billion total required annually to operate the entire UVM Health Network in Vermont and northern New York.”
“This will have a serious impact on our patients who subscribe to UnitedHealthcare’s commercial insurance, and we are disappointed they have made this decision rather than attempt to come closer to payment rates approved by the Green Mountain Care Board that more accurately reflect the cost of providing health care in 2023 and align with rate increases negotiated with other Vermont payers,” Sunny Eappen, MD, MBA, President and CEO of The UVMHN, said.
“Our obligation is to our patients, families, staff and communities, not to UnitedHealthcare shareholders, and we will continue working hard to provide high-quality patient care while remaining one of the lowest cost health systems in the country, and doing our best to support patients who will be impacted by this decision.”
NEGOTIATION BREAKDOWN
When asked why contract negotiations with UVM Health Network broke down, UnitedHealthcare said in a statement “Despite receiving a nearly combined 20% increase in reimbursement rates over the last three years, UVMHN is now proposing a more than 15% price hike in one year.”
“UVMHN’s continued demands aren’t sustainable and the increases in health care costs aren’t affordable for Vermonters, New Yorkers and employers. We remain open to continued negotiation should UVMHN provide a proposal that is affordable for consumers. However, in anticipation of the health system leaving our commercial network on April 1, we are committed to collaborating with UVMHN to ensure the people we serve have access to the care they need through either continuity of care or a smooth transition to a new provider.”
UnitedHealthcare said UVMHN demands of a more than 15% price hike in one year for employer-sponsored and individual plans would mean the cost of care at its flagship hospital – UVM Medical Center – would have increased by more than 35% since 2020.
The company then explained that “reasonable and market-based rates protect consumers from the egregious prices that some providers charge, and the savings are returned to employers, labor unions, consumers and taxpayers in the form of lower health care costs.”
Only Commercial UnitedHealthcare plans, such as those provided by employers or purchased directly, now look to be affected by this non-renewal.
Some area hospitals that will still be considered in-network for commercial UnitedHealthcare plans are Copley Hospital in Vermont, Gifford Medical Center in Vermont, Northwestern Medical Center in Vermont, Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake and Canton Potsdam Hospital in New York.
Some local residents, who were recently made aware their insurance would no longer be accepted at UVM Health Network, have expressed concerns over facing a lengthier commute to another hospital.
Non-commercial UnitedHealthcare plans managed by the state or federal government such as Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, VA Community Care Network, United Medicare, Supplement plans, United Behavioral Health plans and The Empire Plan for New York State Employees will not be affected.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) is hoping an agreement between the two sides can still be reached before April.
“The negotiations between UVMHN and United Healthcare have been complicated and only highlight the importance of having a stable healthcare system in the North Country,” Jones said.
“This will negatively impact families across the North Country and I encourage UVMHN and United Healthcare to come to an agreement to continue to provide quality health care to North Country residents. I will do whatever I can to help in this process so that everyone receives the coverage they deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.