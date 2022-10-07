PLATTSBURGH — The United Way of the Adirondack Region loves to help people, and in the coming year, they figure to have plenty of opportunities.
“The phone has been ringing off the wall,” United Way of the Adirondacks Executive Director John Bernardi said at a news conference Thursday to kick off the annual fundraising campaign.
Food, rent, medicine, heat and transportation are just some of the needs that people in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region are struggling with, Bernardi said, and the United Way stands ready to help them out.
ONLY TAKES ONE MISSTEP
Even if people are working, paying bills can often lead to tight margins for household budgets.
“One misstep can put a family over the edge and set off a chain of catastrophic events,” Bernardi said.
The United Way’s goal this year is to raise $650,000 from local donations. With those funds, along with government grants and other resources, the organization hopes to inject more than $1 million in services into the community in 2023.
The Pacesetter portion of the campaign has already netted more than $180,000 from the community. Leading the way have been Northern Insuring Agency, raising $21,593.16; Jefford’s Steel & Engineering Company with $20,000; Champlain National Bank with $11,000; Lomanto Provost Financial Advisors with $10,095 and Kjell and Joanne Dahlen with $10,000.
“We are very grateful to all of the pacesetters and supporters for giving us a healthy start toward raising these critical funds for our friends and neighbors here in the Adirondack Region,” Bernardi said.
QUALITY OF LIFE
As inflation continues to hamper hard-working families and individuals, the United Way’s mission can help them achieve a much better quality of life.
“And there is no better quality of life than here in the North Country,” Bernardi said.
Chris Mazella, the chairman of the United Way’s Board of Directors, said the outfit doesn’t just create a mission statement and then tuck it away on some shelf.
“We live this mission,” he said.
“We care for one another. When you are united, you care about people.”
THE HUMAN SIDE
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said the United Way not only provides needed services, they touch people in a warm, humane way that makes a big difference.
“They never forget the human side,” Jones said.
A network of 35 partner agencies benefit from the United Way’s funds each year, providing services to about 80,000 people.
The campaign will be conducted through the end of January 2023. The United Way will then begin preparing for the allocation process in order to invest funds toward the highest priority needs.
Bernardi said the United Way and its partner agencies are there to fill in the void that government often can’t.
“I love government, but they can’t do it all themselves,” he said.
