PLATTSBURGH — The United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc.’s campaign team kicked off the agency's 2022 fundraising drive Friday afternoon.
This year, the United Way aims to mobilize the resources necessary to provide services through its 40 partner agencies to 80,000 people, half the population of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, President & CEO John Bernardi said at a news conference outside the organization's office.
That represents an “impact goal” as opposed to trying to hit a particular dollar amount, he explained.
“Our organization is well-equipped and well-prepared to meet those needs through leveraging the empathy, compassion and generosity of our friends and neighbors across the region,” Bernardi said.
“That’s what we do. We do it well, and we’re excited to be successful again this year.”
WRAP-AROUND SUPPORTS
This year's campaign team is comprised of Franklin County co-chair Amy Kretser, Essex County co-chair James Monty, Clinton County co-chair Todd McCarthy, Dan Alexander, Gayle Alexander, Jody Carpenter, Nicole Cline, Lori Delaney, Tabitha Fletcher, Sandra Geddes, Bruce Gray, Katie Hoyt, Susan LeBlanc-Durocher, Ryan Lee, Tammy Menard, Gerald Morrow, Monticia Prather, Hannah Provost, Tony Searing, Lisa VanNatten, DaleAnne Wolter, Chris Mazzella and Lee Rivers.
Provost, a former campaign chair and current member of the United Way's board of directors, said she first got involved with the nonprofit many years ago as a foster parent.
“When I looked at the agencies that the United Way was supporting, I could find 11 that had impacted either my family, my girls, their extended family, and I was just really amazed that everyone had come together in this way to offer these wrap-around supports in our community.”
She said that was also the case during the pandemic, which Bernardi said exacerbated tremendous needs like financial instability and mental health and wellness, and shifted even more of the United Way's services and resources to families with young children.
He pointed to the continuing challenges with basic needs like rent, mortgage, taxes and housing availability faced by ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) families.
LeBlanc-Derocher, also a member of the board of directors, discussed how microfinancing being offered through a partnership between agencies in all three counties will seek to address issues with child care and transportation.
RALLY AROUND EACH OTHER
Bernardi said nonprofits in the region are stretched thin and dealing with increasing demands and problems that have become more complex. But he stressed that they have been doing a phenomenal job meeting those challenges.
He added that United Way funds are often used where other funds cannot be due to restrictions or other limitations.
Kretser, who works as executive director of the North Country Association for the Visually Impaired and chairs the Plattsburgh YMCA board, said available funding discussed on the news does not always land where you might think and can be difficult to obtain.
As an example, she pointed to how there is money to address the digital divide for older adults — which she praised as fantastic —, but it doesn’t tend to come to the population she helps, older people who are blind.
Campaigns like the United Way’s fund drive enable people and organizations to rally around each other, Kretser continued.
“If your mission is strong and it’s important and relevant, the people in this community know it and they believe in you and then they find a way to help you do the work that you do.”
PROVIDES HAND UP
For its campaign, the United Way is primarily looking for financial support as that's what is most needed to support direct services like counseling, suicide prevention and child care programs, Bernardi said.
LeBlanc-Durocher asked those who used to give payroll donations but have since retired to call the United Way to inquire about how they can help.
“Every dollar does count and don’t just get lost in the shuffle.”
McCarthy, vice-chair of the United Way's board, said he had witnessed firsthand the valuable work supported by donations to the organization.
“The money stays here in the community and it is a well-worthy cause.”
Monty, a board member who serves as Lewis town supervisor and chairs the Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc.'s board of directors, agreed that the agency helps many in the tri-county area.
“Everyone at one time has needed a hand up — everyone — and this agency provides that hand up.”
COW KISSING TEASED
The United Way’s announcement of its 2021 campaign results coincided with a cow kissing event at William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy to commemorate the success of a fundraiser for homelessness prevention.
Asked if a similar finale was planned for the 2022 campaign, Bernardi hinted that plans were in the works.
“I am always the first one in line to kiss a cow,” he said. “I look forward to it every year and I hope so.”
To find out how to support the United Way, visit unitedwayadk.org or call 518-563-0028.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.