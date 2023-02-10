CHAZY — Although she was a bit agitated at times, Alice, the veteran dairy cow at the Miner Institute, cooperated nicely at the United Way of the Adirondacks Region annual cow-kissing event to celebrate the end of their fundraising campaign.
“She’s done this before so don’t worry,” United Way Executive Director John Bernardi told the 2023 cow-kissing team before they leaned in for a smooch.
$665K RAISED
The fun event was to acknowledge the United Way’s annual campaign that netted more than $665,000 in donations to be used for much-needed services throughout the region.
It also was to salute the more than $6,100 that was raised to be earmarked for domestic violence services.
Bernardi said that despite hard times, the region has once again graciously aided their cause, which helps more than 80,000 people through 35 partner agencies.
“It’s increasingly more challenging year after year. Our niche has always been in workplace giving, and workplace giving has changed and evolved over the years and the challenges continue. and this year with inflation and the changing environment, it was extremely challenging,” he said.
“But we live in a region where generosity and empathy is incredible. It is a priority for people in our region to look out for each other, to help each other, to share with each other and our organization is a vehicle to do that and we bring that generosity to the people who need it.”
Bernardi described the campaign as almost “Robin Hood like,” without the stealing.
“But you’re asking people who have some ability to give, to help people who may not have that ability at that point in their lives. And then what we see often, is the people who have received help from the region want to give back, and we see this all the time and people stepping forward under extremely challenging circumstances to be generous and empathetic and being the vehicle for that is a tremendous privilege that we respect and appreciate every day.”
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES
Domestic violence services often go unnoticed in terms of how much need is out there, Bernardi said, so targeting funding for the STOP Domestic Violence program was key.
“The need is great. And also, we recognize how wonderful the program is. There’s other agencies involved in domestic violence services, but they’re the lead and they just do such a fantastic job and they work with our team very closely on a weekly basis. We’re working together. So we recognize the need is great.”
Laurel Polttila, program director for STOP Domestic Violence, said the United Way’s support of their efforts is uplifting.
“Not only do these funds go to support victims and survivors, it’s also really encouraging for my staff to see that what we do is important to the community,” Polttila said.
“And that is really fantastic.”
Bernardi said that while the North Country has many generous souls that give to the United Way efforts, they also have great cooperation from government and its agencies.
“Our state representatives, our elected officials, are always ready to help people in need, and that’s not the case everywhere,” Bernardi said.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said when people are in need, his office does not always have the answers.
“One of our first calls is to the United Way to say, ‘hey, you know what? This family, this individual, this person has an issue. Is there any way we can help out,’ and with John and the staff and everyone at the United Way, we make those connections,” Jones said.
“It doesn’t happen that way in all other regions. They don’t call, they don’t make those connections. We’re all one big happy family here and we look out for you.”
Franklin County Legislator and Village of Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said the United Way has been a big help for those in her county.
“You guys help us and we have residents that tell us that, so you’re a great connector for us and Franklin County and a big help to our people,” Dumas said.
James Monty, supervisor of the Town of Lewis and a member of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, said he has found his time involved with the United Way very worthwhile.
“It seems like the North Country realizes we need each other to take care of things. and that’s what we do,” Monty said.
“And you lead the way here with the United Way. We take care of each other and that’s what it’s all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.