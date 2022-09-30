PLATTSBURGH — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship members and friends celebrate their relationship with Rev. Nicoline Guerrier, their settled minister, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Temple Beth Israel in Plattsburgh.
“We use the word covenant because we really see this as kind of making promises both to one another, but toward our larger movement that asks us to do justice in the world and to live our values out loud,” Guerrier said.
“So, we are both responsible to each other and we’re responsible to our faith commitments as Unitarian Universalist. So, that’s why we’re framing it as a covenanting. It’s a promise-making ceremony and celebration.”
‘LET THERE BE CAKE!’
The long-awaited celebration comes after a unanimous vote officially calling her into this role in April.
“People were so happy with the vote; there was a spontaneous call to ‘Let there be cake!’” fellowship member Michelle Ouellette said.
As a result, there will definitely be cake at the festivities, which will take place at Temple Beth Israel to allow for more space for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Everything will kick off outdoors with live music, crafts for all ages, a fire pit and conversation circles at 2 p.m. that day.
Should the weather take a turn for the worse, activities will move into the temple’s social hall.
A Celebration of Covenant service will follow these festivities at 4 p.m. and will take place both on Zoom and in person, inside the temple’s spacious sanctuary. This service will affirm the fellowship’s covenant to work together with the minister to create a beloved community – work that began a few years ago, when Rev. Guerrier first began to establish a relationship with the fellowship.
“Every time she graces the pulpit, she facilitates such loving, inspiring, thought-provoking church services,” Jessamyn Neuhaus, a lifelong Unitarian Universalist who has been a fellowship member since 2004, said.
A BRIDGE
Vivian and Don Papson joined the fellowship because of Rev. Guerrier. The two credit her for being “compassionate and wise, redemptive and real,” and say that she bridges the gaps between her native Canada and the United States, removing political and psychological barriers.
Those are not the only gaps she’s bridged.
Rev. Guerrier, herself, says that her life and ministry have been sustained by the awe she experiences at the Fellowship’s ability to learn from one another and build connections and commitments across differences of culture, religion, race, class, gender, sexuality and belief.
As she strives to create spaces where all can experience belonging and worth, Rev. Guerrier draws on both her Asian and European heritages, as well as her identity as a queer person.
In doing so, “she consistently speaks to the religious needs of our small but spiritually diverse congregation, crafting sermons, small group gatherings and worship experiences that truly support every individual’s search for truth and meaning,” Neuhaus said.
SOCIAL-WORKER SKILLS
Neuhaus and others are also grateful for the skills Guerrier brings from her 30-year career as a social worker.
“She has a wide array of talents and gifts that will help our congregation grow and flourish,” Lindamarie Hill, another member, said.
“She radiates a comforting presence, and brings a sense of genuine caring and compassion.”
“I’ve been impressed with the way she lives her values, caring deeply for the planet in addition to caring for others,” Ouellette said.
“She works to live a sustainable life and helps us dream of new ways of doing what is right for each other and our world.”
Board of trustees co-chair Connie Shemo agrees.
“We are so fortunate to have a minister who brings such a diverse range of skills: thoughtful inspiring sermons, empathetic counseling, a passion for environmental issues, as well as fostering deeper connections with the broader UU world,” Shemo said.
“She’s really the whole package. Or to put it more succinctly: Nicoline rocks!”
SPIRITUAL/ORGANIZATIONAL LEADER
Reverend Nicoline is not only the spiritual leader, but is also the organizational leader of the Fellowship and has to attend to the matters of the heart as well as matters of the world, according to member Simone Lutz.
“I’ve been invited to participate in a number of services at the Fellowship as a reader,” Lutz said.
“These experiences have given me an opportunity to interact with Reverend Nicoline and the Worship Team, and I have great respect for everyone involved.
“She/they has/have chosen passages for me to read that are very much in sync with my personality and beliefs – even though we haven’t known one another very long. This demonstrates her/their insight and perception.
“There are many words that come to mind when I think of Reverend Nicoline’s abilities and personality and the strengths that she/they brings to our community. I formulated this list based on her/their sermons, discussions, or invitations to participate in various groups and activities related to UU and our community:
“Inspiring, thoughtful, hopeful, reflective, intelligent, patient, problem-solver, trustworthy, collaborator, honest and open, responsible, gracious, compassionate, team player, articulate, dignified, encouraging, visionary, respectful, caring, courageous, tolerant, dedicated, flexible, communicator, and empathetic.”
