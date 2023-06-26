PLATTSBURGH — A program developed to support new nurses at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) is also helping address nursing shortages at the hospital.
The Designated Orientation Unit (DOU) is getting ready for its second year of welcoming Graduate Nurses (GN) starting their careers at CVPH. The DOU was launched last summer on the Progressive Care unit to help nurses transition from the classroom to the bedside with confidence.
“Starting any new job comes with difficulties that can feel overwhelming at first. As a new nurse fresh out of school, there is an entirely unique set of challenges,” CVPH Associate Chief Nursing Officer Carly Haag, MS, RN, NPD-BC, CCRN-K, said.
“What we’re doing is giving these recent graduates a chance to get their bearings, ask questions of their more experienced colleagues, and gain confidence as we give them the tools and training needed for a successful start to what we hope is a long career with us here at CVPH.”
Haag hailed the DOU, the Preceptors, who are veteran nurses that provide valuable support and guidance to the GNs, and the CVPH New Nurse Residency program as shining examples of innovating to meet the needs of nurses just coming out of school. She pointed out that the programs are key elements to addressing the workforce challenges faced by the hospital.
“We need more nurses. And programs like the DOU show that CVPH is a place where you can start your career, get the support you need and grow in a way that meets your personal and professional goals,” Haag said.
“And we’re seeing the results, with some new nurses coming here because of the DOU and because of our residency program. We know we have to think differently when it comes to recruitment, and the DOU is one of the many steps we’re taking to attract talented health care professionals, nursing and otherwise, to CVPH.”
Every GN spends their first four weeks in the DOU, getting up to speed on everything from the code to get into the medicine room to protocols for the care they provide various patients.
As part of the Progressive Care team, the new nurses also have an opportunity to work with a diverse patient population, seeing long-term care patients and those with higher acuity. Those involved with the program explain that this makes for an excellent training ground and learning environment.
“It’s easier to take advantage of learning opportunities. If one patient on the floor has a chest tube, all the graduate nurses working at that time can come in and see how to care for a patient with a chest tube and learn how to troubleshoot problems that can arise,” Anna Upton, RN, said.
Upton is preparing for her second year as a Preceptor. Each GN is paired up with a Preceptor who has volunteered to be on the unit.
“I find that it builds a team-based atmosphere. Not just with the Preceptors working together, but the graduate nurses getting to be with their peers and experience everything together,” Ethan Stansbury, RN, also serving as a Preceptor in the DOU, said.
“If everybody is doing something the same way, there’s less inconsistency. So teaching everybody to do things the same way helps strengthen our organization. I like to teach. And in this kind of setting, where everyone wants to be there and help grow these new nurses, it’s just a positive environment all around.”
“It gave us just really a team feeling of, look, we’re all in this together, and if we have a question or if we’re struggling, there’s tons of people on this floor who want to be here to help,” Willa McKinley, RN, who participated in the DOU as a GN last summer, said.
“It was such a positive learning experience for me, to actually feel like they cared about me as a new nurse.”
Preceptors in the program also found that they were learning from the Graduate Nurses.
“The new nurses just bring a breath of fresh air and excitement. They cause me to question things and look up protocols as I’m trying to teach them, and that means our patients will benefit in the long run because we’re providing even better care,” Upton reflected. “It’s fun to see how they grow over those 12 weeks we’re initially working together.”
Additionally, nurse leaders pointed out that Graduate Nurses were able to build relationships with their colleagues who moved on to other floors or into different care settings once their time on the DOU was over. Those connections grew stronger throughout the year as part of their work together in CVPH’s New Nurse Residency program, which continued offering education and support.
CVPH has open positions for nurses in a variety of care settings, as well as other clinical and non-clinical jobs.For more information on what is available at CVPH and at other healthcare partners in the UVM Health Network, visit: https://www.uvmhealthnetworkcareers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.