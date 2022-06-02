PLATTSBURGH — As the New York State Assembly’s legislative session closed this week, state officials and the union representing New York correction officers objected to what they saw as inaction by lawmakers to address reports of violence in state prisons.
According to the New York State corrections department, 415 assaults on staff and 436 assaults on inmates have been reported in facilities across the state so far in 2022. In 2021, the department recorded 1,177 assaults on corrections staff, a record high even as inmate populations in state prisons dwindled.
‘PROGRESSIVE POLICIES’
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association attributed the spike in assaults in 2021 to the corrections department’s “progressive policies” and what was seen as leniency toward offending inmates.
In 2022, the union said that leniency has continued with the implementation of solitary confinement reform in April, which they believe is hampering correction officers’ ability to discipline inmates, putting staff at risk.
“The New York Legislature is poised to head home for the summer without so much as even acknowledging skyrocketing prison violence,” union President Michael Powers said in a press release Wednesday. “They’ve given no indication that they plan to address this crisis and to ignore the record rates of violence the HALT Act has created within the first two months of its implementation is inexcusable and frankly, disgraceful.”
‘NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE’
The union’s release outlines six incidents in various state facilities where inmates reportedly attacked officers, including one from May 26 when an inmate allegedly threw a hot liquid at an officer’s face before attacking a second one.
“How much more violence do these correction officers need to endure? This is not a partisan issue. This is about protecting correction officers and inmates, but they have been ignored. It’s that simple,” State Assemblymember Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) said Wednesday.
“We cannot condone violence and must protect our correction officers who already work in dangerous situations. The special housing units still give inmates access to the outside, visitation and the same privileges as other inmates, but they are kept separate to reduce violence.”
2021 LAWSUIT
In May of 2021, NYSCOPBA filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the HALT Act violated officers’ civil rights and should be overturned. That lawsuit is still pending.
Last December, the corrections department formed a task force meant to implement strategies to stem prison violence in the state.
