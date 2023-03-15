PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County labor leader disagrees with the County Legislature’s method of hiring for some Office of the Aging positions.
At their last regular meeting March 8, the legislature had several resolutions on their agenda to backfill certain positions at the local agency.
As they neared closer to officially voting on the resolutions, Cindy Gallicchio, president of the CSEA Local 884 Union, interrupted the legislature’s usual agenda process and asked for a chance to speak, as she had missed the normal public comment window at the beginning of the county’s regular meeting.
‘I HAVE TO SPEAK’
After some deliberation about letting her speak in the middle of their agenda, they voted to allow it, with Legislators Robert “Bobby” Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) and Wendell Hughes (D-Area 8, City of Plattsburgh) offering up their support.
“I have to speak to represent our membership, and we understand that the Office of Aging is asking to hire a case manager higher than a step one,” Gallicchio told the legislature, referencing the pay a new employee would start out at if the resolutions passed as is.
“We understand that that’s something that’s allowed to be done. I don’t really know what the criteria is for that, but I hope if it’s related to the experience, or the effects that that would have in that workplace and to hiring in general, (I) hope that those things are considered. It’s my understanding that the individual that they’re looking to hire was an occupational therapist at Meadowbrook for 20 years and although that’s admirable, I don’t see how that qualifies her to be a case manager at the Office of the Aging.”
DIFFERENCES IN PAY
The union president continued to say she knows of a caseworker from DSS (Department of Social Services) who had been hired for that position at Office of the Aging, but because they were already a county employee, were not offered any increased steps in their pay like the new outside hires were expected to be getting.
“We have other employees from Office of the Aging who are here. They are aware of what’s happening,” she said.
“They trust that when a new employee comes in the door, that they’re going to put in their due time that they had to put in to get the benefits that they’re getting, the wages that they’re getting. We feel as though the employee that’s coming in, benefited from private sector wages for 20 years and will come to the county and benefit on what we’ve already put into for all of our years here.”
She then added that “We don’t think it’s fair.”
“We think it’s only going to cause animosity amongst employees. We think it’s going to make hiring harder when employees that are currently working find out this isn’t happening just at Office of the Aging. If we set this precedent, it can happen anywhere in the county. As union president, I can also make sure that my membership knows that.”
‘DON”T THINK IT SHOULD WORK THAT WAY’
Gallicchio concluded by saying she was in a similar situation years ago when she was first hired by the county and was not offered the same opportunities.
“It would be uncomfortable for me to know that somebody came in and was going to do my job at a higher step than what I had to start at. and I’ll tell you, 20 years ago, I asked if I could start at a higher step, because I did come in with experience and I was told ‘no, that’s not how it works,’” she recalled. “And I don’t think it should work that way this time either.”
“I think if you want to come in and you want the job, to start where everybody else started, and if you don’t want the job, go and apply somewhere else. But we don’t want that to happen and none of the folks that are here want it to happen either.”
‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND IT’
Gallicchio was joined at the meeting by several county employees who were also disappointed by the county’s hiring process.
“Frankly, I’m disheartened that this is happening. I don’t understand it,” Bill Wells, a 22-year county employee, said after Gallicchio was done speaking.
“I guess in getting new hires, I think it’s gonna send the wrong message to people that worked here for a long period of time. I have done things for this county where I’ve had to take flak, take insults. I think you guys are sending the wrong message, and I think if it’s going to come to this, more people are going to go (work) for the state than stay here.”
HENRY OFFERS DETAILS
Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6, Saranac), who does not sit on the Personnel Committee in which backfill decisions like these are discussed, asked for more insight into the situation.
Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), who also chairs the Personnel Committee, explained that since the committee was in executive session, he could only offer broad details about it publicly.
“In broad terms, it’s a position that’s hard to fill. We have, in the past, offered department heads … the ability to hire for certain positions, particularly those that are unfilled,” Henry said.
“(We) offered them the ability to hire up to a certain step: hire up to a three, hire up to a four, hire up to a five. So that has been done before, that has been given to our department heads over the years, before I ever arrived here. So that was discussed at personnel and personnel agreed with that. Did not hear anything to the contrary and brought that to the legislature.”
MEASURES PASSED
To privately discuss the resolutions further, the legislature then went into an executive session.
During that time, when asked for further comment about the situation, Gallicchio told the Press-Republican she was there “to speak on behalf of the membership of 884, and we stand in opposition of these resolutions.”
When the legislature returned from executive session after some time, the first resolution to hire a full-time case manager at the Office for the Aging was passed, with Legislators Hall and Hughes opposing it.
Legislator Joshua Kretser (D-Area 9, City of Plattsburgh) motioned to amend the next resolution — the hiring of another full-time case manager at the same agency — to instead hire at a step one pay. Legislators Hall, David Bezio (D-Area 4) and Francis Peryea (R-Area 2) all opposed it and the measure passed 7-3.
The last two resolutions pertaining to Office of the Aging hires — a full-time administrative assistant and a full-time services for the aging specialist — also both passed.
