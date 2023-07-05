PLATTSBURGH — State Police recently undertook an underage drinking compliance check in Clinton County.
During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
All 30 businesses that were checked were found to be in compliance and no arrests were made.
The following establishments are recognized for their compliance:
Kinney Drugs 868 Route 11, Champlain
Price Chopper 860 Route 11, Champlain
Nephews Liquor 870 Route 11, Champlain
Stewarts 222 Lake St, Rouses Point
RP Liquor & Wine 77 Lake St, Rouses Point
Dollar General 64 Lake St, Rouses Point
Stewarts 9615 Route 9, Chazy
Dollar General 9775 Route 9, Chazy
Mountain Mart 7155 Route 9, Plattsburgh
Dollar General 7143 Route 9, Plattsburgh
Stewarts 7137 Route 9, Plattsburgh
K&M Discount Liquor 314 Margaret St, Plattsburgh
A Plus Sunoco 325 Margaret St, Plattsburgh
Champy’s Gas & Go 47 Boynton Ave, Plattsburgh
Kinney Drugs 288 Cornelia St, Plattsburgh
Jolley Convenience 443 Route 3, Plattsburgh
Sunoco 485 Route 3, Plattsburgh
Kinney Drugs 1588 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh
Sunoco 599 Route 3, Plattsburgh
Mobil 495 Rugar St, Plattsburgh
Stewarts 262 Rugar St, Plattsburgh
Mobil 821 Route 3, Plattsburgh
Stewarts 809 Cornelia St, Plattsburgh
Schuyler Falls minimart 954 Route 22B, Schuyler Falls
Stewarts 2997 Main St, Peru
Grand Union 2 Gorman Way, Suite 1, Peru
Livations wine & liquor 2 Gorman Way, Suite 2, Peru
Maplefields 442 Bear Swamp Rd, Peru
