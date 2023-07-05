PLATTSBURGH — State Police recently undertook an underage drinking compliance check in Clinton County.

During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

All 30 businesses that were checked were found to be in compliance and no arrests were made.

The following establishments are recognized for their compliance:

Kinney Drugs 868 Route 11, Champlain

Price Chopper 860 Route 11, Champlain

Nephews Liquor 870 Route 11, Champlain

Stewarts 222 Lake St, Rouses Point

RP Liquor & Wine 77 Lake St, Rouses Point

Dollar General 64 Lake St, Rouses Point

Stewarts 9615 Route 9, Chazy

Dollar General 9775 Route 9, Chazy

Mountain Mart 7155 Route 9, Plattsburgh

Dollar General 7143 Route 9, Plattsburgh

Stewarts 7137 Route 9, Plattsburgh

K&M Discount Liquor 314 Margaret St, Plattsburgh

A Plus Sunoco 325 Margaret St, Plattsburgh

Champy’s Gas & Go 47 Boynton Ave, Plattsburgh

Kinney Drugs 288 Cornelia St, Plattsburgh

Jolley Convenience 443 Route 3, Plattsburgh

Sunoco 485 Route 3, Plattsburgh

Kinney Drugs 1588 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh

Sunoco 599 Route 3, Plattsburgh

Mobil 495 Rugar St, Plattsburgh

Stewarts 262 Rugar St, Plattsburgh

Mobil 821 Route 3, Plattsburgh

Stewarts 809 Cornelia St, Plattsburgh

Schuyler Falls minimart 954 Route 22B, Schuyler Falls

Stewarts 2997 Main St, Peru

Grand Union 2 Gorman Way, Suite 1, Peru

Livations wine & liquor 2 Gorman Way, Suite 2, Peru

Maplefields 442 Bear Swamp Rd, Peru

