PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church Book Study Group’s next Adult Book Study begins March 28 or March 30 and ends May 16 or May 18 on Zoom.
Times are Mondays at 7 p.m. or Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Participants need to purchase their own copy of “Faith After Doubt - Why Your Beliefs Stopped Working and What to Do About It” by Brian McLaren, who writes:
“So many people are experiencing a crisis of faith these days. We see evidence of it in the 65 million adults in the U.S. alone who have dropped out of religious attendance, with 2.7 million more joining them every year.
Some see this is a problem to be solved. I see it as a growth opportunity to be seized.
Over these last few years, as I’ve poured my heart into my new book,”Faith After Doubt,” I have had the sense that I was coming to understand some deep core issues I had been digging toward for my whole career.
“I feel that we are at a watershed moment now, and if enough of us create spaces for needed conversation, we could have a needed breakthrough that would not only help us as individuals and faith communities, but would also make a positive difference in our world.”
FOUR STAGES
Using his own story and the stories of a diverse group of struggling believers, McLaren – a former pastor and now an author, speaker, and activist – shows how old assumptions are being challenged in nearly every area of human life, not just theology and spirituality.
He proposes a four-stage model of faith development in which questions and doubt are not the enemy of faith, but rather a portal to a more mature and fruitful kind of faith.
The four stages—Simplicity, Complexity, Perplexity, and Harmony—offer a path forward that can help sincere and thoughtful people leave behind unnecessary baggage and intensify their commitment to what matters most.
To register, please email Rev. Sally White (pastorgrammy10@yahoo.com)
