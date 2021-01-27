ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department was notified late Wednesday by the New York State Department of Health that the first case of “United Kingdom strain” of COVID-19 was identified in an Essex County resident.
The strain was sequenced following random sampling conducted by the NYSDOH Wadsworth laboratory as part of the state’s COVID-19 Strain Surveillance efforts.
Public health experts are working to better understand the potential impact of this variant, including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it.
No further information was available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.