UFirst Federal Credit Union gifts $100K to YMCA

PLATTSBURGH — UFirst Federal Credit Union is supporting the New YMCA in Plattsburgh by gifting a $100,000 donation to the renovation of the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road.
The Plattsburgh YMCA’s plan to create a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility is moving forward and the support of the local financial institution is welcomed with gratitude, according to Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA.
“We are thrilled to share this amazing news,” Ihne said.
“The missions of the credit union and the Y overlap in so many ways, and our community is at the center of it all.”
As well as a shared membership base, the two organizations have unpaid volunteer boards of directors and missions, which focus on people.
The partnership between the Plattsburgh YMCA and UFirst Federal Credit Union will benefit the people of the North Country in terms of health, wellness and community connections.
“UFirst FCU is committed to the development and growth of the communities where we live and serve,” Kasey Kirk, CEO of UFirst Federal Credit Union, said.
“As a cabinet member of the YMCA Capital Project, I can see the potential and the impact that this expansion of services will have on the North Country. Self-care and wellness are essential to living a healthy life and isn’t limited to just physical and mental health, but financial wellness as well. UFirst is proud to join so many local businesses in providing support for our friends at the YMCA.”
The New Plattsburgh YMCA will bring wellness to the forefront of North Country health. With expanded community areas, spaces for youth and families, and characteristic YMCA inclusivity, everyone has a place at the YMCA.
Parents will have workspaces and observation areas while children are playing, teens will have a safe place they can be active, and everyone is able to access the YMCA, regardless of ability to pay.
Of the donation, Kim Manion, board chairperson for the YMCA, said “When people come together and lift up a project like this, everyone in our community benefits.”
