PLATTSBURGH — It seemed fitting that on the day the U.S. men’s soccer team played its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it welcomed 25 new supporters.
There is no doubt who Seyedamirabbas Mousavian would be cheering for in the month-long tournament.
“USA absolutely,” he said moments after taking the oath of citizenship to become a newly-minted American Monday in Clinton County Supreme Court.
The U.S. played Wales Monday (1-1 tie) and was looking forward to other first round matches against England and then Iran, Mousavian’s native land.
‘IT’S AN HONOR’
Mousavian and his friend Mohammed Meysami, also from Iran and who also took the oath Monday, are proud to be Americans now.
“It’s an honor,” Mousivian said.
“It’s just a big privilege and something that I have looked forward to for a long time. I’m honored to be a citizen and it means a lot to me. I’ve worked hard to get this and to be here today. So yeah, I’m honored.”
Meysami said he will embrace everything it is to be American.
“We’ll be practicing living as Americans. Our freedom of speech, freedom of rights, and you know, all of the great things that comes with those responsibilities,” he said.
“The good thing is that I can travel anywhere now, which is great.”
THE VALUE OF BEING A CITIZEN
Mousavian and Meysami, both of St. Lawrence County, were among the 25 people who entered the court room to be sworn in Monday by Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo. The chambers were packed with proud family and friends.
“We are so happy to be here and we definitely understand the value of being a citizen,” Golshan Madraki, Mousavian’s wife, said.
The 25 candidates hail from 15 different countries.
The Hon. John T. Ellis, Supreme Court Presiding Justice, said naturalization ceremonies like Monday’s are among his favorite because everyone in court is happy, which is not usually the case.
“I am not sure what compelled you to become a citizen,” Ellis said in addressing the candidates.
“Perhaps it was economic, political or social, but you did it to better your life and the lives of your family, for this remains the land of freedom and opportunity, where you are limited only by your desire and diligence to pursue your goals.
“You of all people, know the reward this nation gives its citizens, and you are the ones who can best appreciate them.”
EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS
Ellis reminded the group that citizenship is a privilege and carries responsibilities.
“Exercise your right to be heard on matters of concern. Vote in every election. When asked to do so, eagerly perform your duty as a member of a jury,” Ellis said.
“Watch what is happening around you and form your own opinions. Practice your religion and respect the right of others to do the same. Know that the United States still welcomes those ‘yearning to breathe free.’”
“A country where if you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can pursue your dreams.”
THIS SPECIAL DAY
Azlin Asarudin, 48, took the oath with her husband, Jon Suarez, watching.
Asarudin, a native of Malaysia who now lives in St. Lawrence County, has spent several years in the U.S., including her time at college in Arizona, as well as time in Ohio. She is used to the American life, but now, she is a citizen.
“It means the whole world to me and I’ve been waiting for this special day,” she said.
“I didn’t expect to become a citizen here, so yes, it is very special.”
