PLATTSBURGH — The news Friday that the United States had extended its restrictions on nonessential Canadian border crossings by 30 days yet again was met with anger and disappointment.
"It appears that Rod Serling has perhaps been revived and put in charge of U.S. policy at the Canadian border, placing us squarely in a Twilight Zone of inexplicable inaction and exasperating neglect," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
"Understandably, no one in Washington is even seriously trying to enunciate the logic behind another month with no planning or preparations, let alone no movement toward reciprocity with Canada's policies or even a lesser step such as expanding some of the essential travel categories for vaccinated family, property owners, business interests and airport access."
SUMMER SEASON GONE
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted Friday that the extension of the restrictions at both the Canadian and Mexican borders through Sept. 21 was done with the aim of minimizing the spread of COVID-19, including the delta variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated now accounts for 93% of new cases in the country.
On Aug. 9, Canada opened northward travel at land border crossings to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents who also presented negative COVID tests.
Friday's announcement dashed hopes for reciprocity from the United States in time for local businesses usually reliant on Canadian travel during warmer months to salvage even a portion of the summer season.
Douglas declared that period of heavy southbound travel-driven economic activity "gone."
"But even worse, the long-term damage to the most special and integrated economic and social relationship on Earth is growing week by week and will take even longer to recover once we eventually see an end to this historic case of public policy malpractice," he said.
INFURIATED, DISGUSTED
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he was infuriated with the lack of planning at the start of the border closure in March 2020, so he was not surprised by yet another 30-day extension.
"But I am disgusted in the way that there has been a lack of progress. If we are focusing on schools reopening under health and safety guidelines and individuals can travel in between states ... there is no reason that the largest border in the world cannot find a way to allow for our Canadian friends to come down into the United States, especially with their high vaccination rate, too."
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement that the announcement was outrageous and called for an immediate reversal of the decision.
"Although Canada’s reopening plan is somewhat restrictive, it has at least allowed for passage of some United States travelers, and the United States must put forth a reopening plan."
Similar to Cashman, he noted how there are no testing requirements for interstate travel.
"Yet unless you are considered an essential traveler, only Canadians who can afford to fly to the United States are allowed to enter the United States. The border closure continues to hurt our regional economy and keep families and loved ones apart."
NO STANDARDS, METRICS
Noting they are controversial, Cashman said he supports vaccine passports, pointing to his previous international travels where there were a number of requirements to be allowed into a country.
He questioned what the standards or metrics that need to be met are, decrying how the United States had not even established them.
"It's been too fluid and there a danger in that because can you ever really meet a standard if you don't know what the standard is?"
DEVASTATING
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), who co-chairs the House Northern Border Caucus, contended President Joe Biden had once again failed North Country residents and chosen to ignore her repeated calls to reopen the border.
“The cost of President Biden’s inaction is devastating to North Country families, businesses and communities hopeful that the United States would restore travel across the border," she said in a statement.
"It is shameful that while the Canadian government has opened travel for fully vaccinated American travelers, President Biden would still deny northern border communities access to family, travel, and commerce."
The officials vowed their continued advocacy for lifting the restrictions.
"Silence and resignation cannot be an option," Douglas said.
"We must have at least an immediate indication of overdue urgency and planning and a conclusion to this endless episode of 'The Twilight Zone.' Onward!"”
