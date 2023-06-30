PLATTSBURGH — Every Tuesday this summer, beginning July 11 and running through Aug. 15, Champlain Centre will be the site of family-friendly fun for kids of all ages.
“Tykes Tuesday” offers a new activity every week from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. for families looking for something fun to do over the summer break.
The activities, sponsored both by Champlain Centre, as well as by local businesses and community groups, aim to provide entertainment for children up to age 12. The program is free for children and parents.
Parent/guardians must remain with their tyke for the program. The programs start at 1 p.m. sharp any late participant will not be guaranteed a spot. Events will be closed to further participants after 50 slots are filled. Slots will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Tykes Tuesday schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, July 11: Berkshire Farm presents Outside Art
- Tuesday, July 18: Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country presents Camp Day
- Tuesday, July 25: Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
- Tuesday, Aug. 1: Maurices presents Summer Fun
- Tuesday, Aug. 8: Point Au Roche State Park
- Tuesday, Aug. 15: Tobacco-Free CFE & Reality Check presents Butterfly Day
“We are thrilled to bring back Tykes Tuesday to Champlain Centre this summer,” Emily Moosmann, marketing director at Champlain Centre, said.
“It’s an opportunity for families to come together, have fun, and create lasting memories. We have curated a fantastic lineup of activities and entertainment that will engage and excite children of all ages.”
Also happening at Champlain Centre this summer is Regal’s Summer Movie Express, which will feature different G- and PG-rated movies for only $2 every Tuesday and Wednesday.
