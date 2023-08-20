WASHINGTON — A single Senator’s blockade of military appointments in the Capitol is having effects at all levels of the nation’s military, including on Fort Drum. For months now, Senator Thomas H. Tuberville, R-Alabama, has objected to every military nomination introduced by the Biden administration, including promotions and command changes.
That’s left two officers at Fort Drum awaiting Senate action on their promotions. Deputy Commander for Support for the 10th Mountain Division, Colonel Matthew W. Braman, and Deputy Commander for Operations for the 10th Mountain Division, Colonel Kendall J. Clarke, have been nominated to rise to the rank of Brigadier General, and have been awaiting Senate confirmation since February.
PROMOTION DETAILS
Typically, deputy commander roles are filled by brigadier generals according to Department of Defense documents, while colonels typically command brigades or serve as chiefs of division-level staff agencies. Promotable colonels, meaning colonels who are eligible and under consideration for a promotion, do serve as deputy commanders as well. A brigadier general is the first level of general in the Army’s command structure, bearing a single star insignia.
The promotion comes with a significant pay increase as well. Depending on how many years an officer has served in the Army, the promotion can mean nearly $4,000 extra per month, with a maximum pay rate at 40 years of service set at about $181,000 per year While Colonels Braman and Clarke continue to serve in their roles on Fort Drum pending the nomination’s approval, other areas of the military have seen positions go unfilled or delays in the shift of skilled officers into positions where they are needed.
OPPOSES ABORTION POLICIES
Altogether, 301 military promotions have been blocked by Tuberville, and military officials have said they could see over 600 of the roughly 800 senior command posts held up by the end of the year.
Tuberville has explained his blockade as a protest of a military policy that covers costs for servicemembers and their immediate families if they leave a state with an abortion ban to seek care where they can undergo the procedure. However, he also refuses to introduce legislation that would block the program or prevent DoD from paying for these procedures, instead insisting that Senate Democrats craft such a bill themselves. Democrats support the program altogether, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he has no intention of crafting such a bill.
On Monday, Schumer urged Tuberville to stop his blockade.
“Senator Tuberville’s dangerous and reckless hold on hundreds of routine, non-political promotions of senior military officers threatens our national security, hurts our military families and the continued readiness of Fort Drum by blocking these key promotions,” he said. “It is unacceptable and unprecedented to risk the success of our military and upend the lives of our servicemembers and their families for political games.”
Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said she is urging Tuberville to stop his opposition, and noted that Tuberville continues the blockade despite bipartisan criticism.
“The blockade of military appointments is hurting military readiness, national security and Fort Drum’s operations,” Gillibrand said. “Many of my Republican colleagues do not agree with this tactic and I urge them to join with Democrats to break this unacceptable logjam that is hurting our military leadership.”
