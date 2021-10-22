PLATTSBURGH — The race for Clinton County Area 4 legislator has two political newcomers facing off for the seat.
Democrat David Bezio and Republican James Monty are vying for the position previously held by Simon Conroy, who resigned Sept. 30.
The Press-Republican spoke with the candidates about what they see as the most pressing issues for Area 4 — which covers most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown — and why they should get the job.
David Bezio
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Area 4 and Clinton County and how would you address them?
“The most pressing one is the fact the border is going to finally open and we’re going to get some economic boom back to the area. The other thing that’s happening is there are a lot of people who … have commented about their new assessment and how drastic the value of houses are going up and their concern about the affordability down the road of their residence. I’m going to work very hard to make sure that it stays affordable in Clinton County.
“The other thing is COVID. Hopefully we’re going to be over this by maybe spring and we’ll all get back to life as close to normal as possible. There are a lot of jobs to be filled in the county at both private (firms) and, I’m sure, government jobs.”
In a previous interview, Bezio said he would work to ensure the county stayed within its budget and expressed concern about the pandemic’s impact on the airport. He noted that he and his wife are lucky that their children live and work locally, but acknowledged that is not the case for everyone.
“I know a lot of young people have to go … someplace else to get a career or a good job. I’m pretty interested in trying to see what I can do to help build some economic development here. We need to get some things here for recreation. We need to make sure we have good health care to keep young people around here. They’re our future.”
Why do you think you should be Area 4 legislator?
(As IBEW unit chairman) I’ve worked with a Republican mayor, an independent mayor and a Democrat mayor and in (14) years I have been able to ink contracts for the workers and have helped the city keep the electricity at the same cost that it’s been since I started as president. I also have been very instrumental in helping the city work to get self-insured health insurance and I continue that to this day. I’m one of the lead guys on the (city’s) health care task force on the union side and we meet quarterly and continue to work to make sure our health insurance costs stay as low as possible and that we provide the best health insurance we can to city employees. That … equals up to $2 million a year in savings. That’s where I feel that I have a lot of experience in budgeting and finance of municipal government.
“I also have lots of experience in employee benefits, health insurance, labor management. From my earlier years in the building trades I have a lot of experience in building and infrastructure that I can bring to the county.
“I will work hard in partnership with the municipalities to nurture the county’s future, making sure the availability of services residents require will be provided.”
James Monty
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Area 4 and Clinton County and how would you address them?
“From talking to people, broadband. I just talked to somebody the other day and there’s four houses on this town road and Spectrum wants between $4,000 and $5,000 to bring broadband into their household, which is crazy. That was like a wake up call talking to people. I remember back when I first got married we didn’t have cable or anything, but then that came in. But I didn’t realize ... that there are people that still don’t have — with remote learning and everything — and they don’t have the broadband.
Monty also pointed to the airport, creating good-paying jobs and keeping taxes as low as possible.
In a previous interview, Monty said he wanted to ensure everyone who wanted a COVID vaccine could get one and emphasized getting the border open.
“We've got to make it so that the young people can stay here and earn a living, a good workable living and older people don’t have to leave because they can’t afford the taxes. We need good-paying industry.
“All three of my kids — two of them have master’s degrees, one advanced — to make money, they had to move to other areas.”
Why do you think you should be Area 4 legislator?
“Just bringing some fresh ideas to the table I guess. Just maybe a different perspective. Once I get in there, being totally new, I’ve never — the politics I’ve never really experienced everything, so.”
