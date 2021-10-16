NORTH ELBA — This year’s North Elba town supervisor election harkens back to the previous contest.
Democrat challenger Derek Doty will face Republican incumbent Jay Rand in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Both also squared off in the 2019 election, with Rand winning that one.
The candidates agreed on a need for more affordable housing, but diverged on other issues the Press-Republican asked them about.
JAY RAND
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
“The one that really stands out is recruitment and retention of employees. In the restaurant industry, just finding enough employees is an ongoing problem. We had Ironman, the (Lake Placid) Horse Show; thousands of people were here. Others have tried to find creative solutions, and some owners are the chefs now. It’s all worked out and we’ve gotten through the summer. It’s not just here, it’s nationwide right now.
“One reason for lack of employees is affordable housing. You have to have housing so people can afford to get workers here. There are a couple projects going on. One is on West Valley Road; it’s 60 units, it’s in a great location, people can just walk to Main Street.”
“The other one for us is we have all kinds of construction going on, the village is replacing all the sewer lines. It’s been a big project. Northwoods Inn is being refurbished; Quality Inn, they took the building down and are putting up a replacement. Mt Van Hoevenberg (Olympic) Complex has a fantastic new lodge to serve all the disciplines, a new hiking trail.
“It’s been 40 years (since the 1980 Winter Olympics); if we weren’t keeping up we’d be in trouble. The Speed Skating Oval is being reconstructed right now, and there’s work at the Olympic Center.”
DEREK DOTY
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
“We need additional housing opportunities, even though there are three current development projects underway that will help address the housing shortage. I am currently working on a plan to also add local homes into the long term rental market.
“There’s a health services crisis. This encompasses both a shortage of local doctors and the County Health Department’s need for additional staffing and resources to effectively serve the entire county. As for attracting new doctors to our area, I vow to help Adirondack Health in any way they see fit.
“As to helping the County Health Department, each town may have the ability to train one of their employees to help the county in times of crisis, so let's say at least a dozen or so floating staffers. Any equipment, vehicles, may very well qualify for COVID Relief Funding.
“The Ray Brook Water System upgrades have grant monies that will fund 60 percent of the project. The second direction involves the New York State Department of Correctional Services to bring potable water to both prisons there. I have been the driving force in trying to bring this project to fruition. The important point is that an expanded, upgraded water system will not only provide sustainability to an area that has room for development, but more importantly provide a new source of revenue.”
