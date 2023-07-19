TUPPER LAKE — Two people were injured in a utility terrain vehicle last Saturday.
According to State Police, around 9:45 p.m., Rachel L. Laflair, 38, of Tupper Lake was operating an UTV on an unmarked RTV road near Pitchfork Pond Road in the Town of Tupper Lake.
Laflair lost control of the vehicle and hit an earth embankment causing it to roll on its side, police said. Laflair and passenger Nikki Mondat, 47, of Tupper Lake, were both ejected, police said.
Mondat was transported to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake with chest and hip injuries. Laflair was transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network in Burlington, Vt. for serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Police were continuing an investigation of the accident.
Tupper Lake EMS and Fire Rescue assisted State Police.
