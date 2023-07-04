PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is preparing to add two new hotels in the near future.
“The Town of Plattsburgh continues to see an economic boom post-pandemic,” Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“That puts us in a really strong economic position, and evidence of that is we have two hotels that are looking at us. One of them, I’m not in a position to talk much about, but the other is Home2 Suites.”
Home2 Suites, which was founded by Hilton in 2009, has hundreds of locations across the United States already, including ones in nearby Williston, Vt. and Montreal.
According to their website, the hotel brand is “a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for cost-conscious guests and their pets.”
CONVENIENT LOCATION
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole said Plattsburgh Lodging Ventures has already purchased 3.5 acres behind Pizza Hut on Route 3 — part of the former Ames Plaza — to develop the Home2 Suites.
Cole said this location would be convenient for any hotel.
“A location near restaurants is huge for these folks, because … you don’t have to build a restaurant with one right next to you, you can walk to it and (also) have access to the highway,” he said.
“I-87 is a major corridor … and almost all of our services are within a quarter mile or five minutes of getting off that exit. So it’s very convenient for highway travelers.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
It’s anticipated that construction will begin on the Home2 Suites in the fall, Cashman said.
“So, you know, it’s not a possible project; it’s a project that’s moving in motion,” he added.
“They need to wrap up some additional details like all projects, but fall would be their anticipated construction start period.”
When completed, the hotel is expected to have 97 rooms, with 10 of those being suites.
This will be a nice addition to the 1,000 hotel rooms that are already available in the Town, Cashman boasted.
“We are the region’s source for hotels.”
OTHER HOTEL
While the supervisor couldn’t share much information about the second hotel looking to come here, he did say it would also be in the Route 3 corridor.
“We are still engaging in some conversations with them … There is a strong probability (they will come here), but we haven’t gotten to the finish line on that yet.”
Cashman said just the fact that two hotels have zeroed in on coming to the Town of Plattsburgh is a reflection of how well the others are doing in the area.
“The occupancy at our other hotels has always been very high, and hotels, when they’re doing site selection, they’re looking at their numbers, they’re looking at their development numbers, they’re looking at the traffic counts,” he said.
“And they’ve identified that Plattsburgh is a place to invest, and we’re seeing it in all sectors to be quite frank.”
NEED FOR LODGING
Because of the consistently high occupancy at the current hotels in the region, Cashman feels the need is certainly there for more.
He listed college graduations, fishing tournaments and rising tourism, as well as those seeking health care here or utilizing the Plattsburgh International Airport, as several community aspects that have precipitated the need for more places to stay in the Town.
“We can go through a calendar year and point to a number of needs.”
Cole also noted that Plattsburgh’s manufacturers account for increased occupancy year-round.
“A lot of our businesses — industrial partners — bring in a lot of folks,” he said.
“Schluter will bring in 50 architects or engineers at a time and put them in hotels while they take classes on how to use products and learn about materials, and a lot of the other manufacturers do that here … we don’t think about business travelers too that come to Plattsburgh, so there’s a lot of occupancy.”
Adding to the list of positives, Cashman said the entire region will stand to benefit from these two future developments.
“This is great for the county’s bed tax, because that tax is used to bring in more tourism directly, which benefits the commerce, the restaurants, introduces and reintroduces people into the region,” he said.
“We say over and over again that ‘we plan the work and work the plan.’ This strategically falls within our Town Center Smart Growth Plan. This is the type of planned growth that we’re looking for.”
