PLATTSBURGH — Two house fires led to total losses this week in Clinton County.
Firefighters were called to a home at 34 Franklin Ave. in the Town of Plattsburgh a little past midnight Wednesday morning for a blaze. District 3 Fire Chief Greg Burnell said heavy smoke was pouring from the entire home when firefighters first arrived.
A group of people were inside the single-wide mobile home just before the fire started, Burnell said, and attempted to extinguish it. They were able to leave safely before firefighters arrived.
Getting into the home presented some challenges for firefighters, Burnell said, due to multiple obstructions and obstacles in the home.
“It was extremely difficult to make entry into the building,” he said. “We actually did have to make entry in a couple of different locations, and then we had to access a couple different portions of the home by cutting holes through the exterior.”
Burnell said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after. The home was a total loss, he said.
Clinton County fire investigators determined that the fire was sparked after the people inside the home attempted to thaw frozen water pipes using a portable heating device.
No injuries were reported after the fire. Although initially, Burnell said, two people, including the owner, were reported as having smoke inhalation, but they denied medical treatment.
The American Red Cross, in a news release, said it provided financial, housing and clothing assistance to one person.
The District 3 Fire Department was assisted by the South Plattsburgh, Cumberland Head and Cadyville departments.
Burnell said his station was back in service by 5:30 a.m.
LYON MOUNTAIN
Another home fire led to a total loss this week on Tuesday.
Lyon Mountain Fire Department Chief, Roger Gonyea, said firefighters were sent to a two-story home at 63 Mill St. for the fire at 11:59 a.m.
By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved in the blaze, Gonyea said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Gonyea said.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 9 and 11.
Volunteers also offered comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children, as well as emotional support.
The Lyon Mountain Fire Department was assisted by the Dannemora, Saranac, Chateaugay and Cadyville departments.
Gonyea said his department was back in service by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
