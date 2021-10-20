SARANAC — Democrat Steve Fulton is challenging incumbent Timothy Napper for the Saranac town supervisor seat this fall.
The Press-Republican asked both candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Saranac, and how would you address them?
TIMOTHY NAPPER
Party: Republican, Conservative
Age: 69
Occupation: Logging contractor/farmer
Education: B.S. and M.S. in management and economics, Cornell University
Family: Barbara, wife of 45 years. Three daughters: Erin, Ellie and Emily
Previous government experience: Saranac town supervisor
Civic organizations: Region 5 Forest Practice Board 1980-1998, Chairman 1981-1998, Statewide Vice-chair 8 years. Saranac Comprehensive Plan Committee 2 years.
"Saranac has one of the highest tax rates in Clinton County. The budget for 2021 had the smallest tax rate increase of the tax cap era. Our 2022 budget is expected to show a decrease in tax revenue. Controlling costs and checking ever escalating taxes is vital to keeping our town competitive with other towns in the area.
"Maintaining and enhancing our excellent youth recreation programs is another important issue. To do this we have made improvements to our Picketts Corner Park. A shade structure, pool heaters and a solar array have made our pool more enjoyable for swimmers and spectators alike. We still need to improve our athletic fields at the town park and elsewhere. Another need is to build a playground in Redford and update the one in Standish.
"Our town hall was built in 1976 and is showing its age. We need to refurbish our floors, walls and ceilings. The parking lot should be resurfaced. We also need to make our hall more accessible to people with physical challenges. The Square Dashnaw bridge needs to be built in 2022. We also want to achieve our vision for improvements to the Village Green."
STEVE FULTON
Party: Democratic
Age: 67
Education: B.A. Biology, Lake Superior State College in Michigan; M.A. History, Plattsburgh State
Occupation: Retired AuSable Valley Central School social studies teacher, 14 years; American embassy schools in Baku, Azerbaijan and Tbilisi, Ga., 3 years
Family: Erena, wife; Martin, son; Lauren Felschow, daughter. Four grandkids: Julia, 14; Maxwell, 10; Olivia, 2; Charlotte, 5 months.
Military service: U.S. Air Force (retired as Lt. Colonel), 21 years
"I think as in every town there are constant needs. Saranac is no exception. One thing that I have learned in my discussions with town residents during campaigning is there is a desire for more community activities. Clubs, events, et cetera that will bring community members together.
"I’ve also heard about ideas to improve the operation of the Highway Department to keep the roads safe year round.
"If elected, I’ll work with the community and the board to make these things happen."
