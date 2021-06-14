Two displaced by Morrisonville fire

MORRISONVILLE — Two adults received emergency assistance from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross after fire destroyed a camper and mobile home at 4 Charles Way Sunday evening.
Morrisonville Vol. Fire Department Chief Shawn Favreau said neighbors called in the blaze. He added that the camper was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and that the other structure was partially involved.
According to a post on Morrisonville Fire's Facebook page, the fire had spread from the former to latter.
MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS
The Cadyville, Peru, South Plattsburgh and Town of Plattsburgh District #3 volunteer fire departments responded as mutual aid.
Favreau explained that a tanker task force was initially called in because firefighters could not find the nearby fire hydrant right away as it was not cleaned up. Once it was found, the task force was canceled.
"But they had a pretty good knockdown with the three trucks they had lined up for water supply so the fighting efforts were pretty cut and dry," Favreau said.
Efforts focused on the mobile home as "the camper was pretty much down when they got there."
Favreau estimated that the fire was knocked down within about 30 minutes and that 15 to 20 firefighters were there.
Morrisonville EMS, multiple county fire coordinators and investigators, State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire site, according to the Facebook post.
Beekmantown Vol. Fire Department stood by at Morrisonville's station.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Favreau believed the two residents had been living in the camper, which was a total loss. He was unsure if the mobile home was as well, noting that the heat broke a couple windows and fire took out about half of the long side.
The residents did not have insurance on either the camper or the mobile home, he added.
Red Cross volunteers provided the residents financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing, and also offered health services and emotional support, according to a press release.
INVESTIGATING CAUSE
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.
Noting that it is camping season, Favreau urged those with campers to exercise caution and diligence with regard to gas leaks and leaving stoves on.
"I'm not saying that's what caused (this fire), but that's usually why they burn."
