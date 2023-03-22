KEESEVILLE — State Police arrested two men in connection with what they are calling a homicide in Keeseville early Monday morning.
State Police have charged Michael J. Rougeau, 48, and Michael A. Nastasia, 30, with second-degree murder.
Around 2:12 a.m. on Monday, March 20, police responded to the Ausable Chasm Bridge on Route 9 and found Kenneth C. Darrah, 37, of Keeseville dead on the north bank of the Ausable River below the bridge.
An autopsy Tuesday revealed that Darrah died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds, police said.
Police said Wednesday that a physical altercation occurred on the bridge in which Darrah was stabbed and thrown off the bridge.
The bridge connects Clinton and Essex Counties on Route 9 and stands about 150 feet above the river, according to keesevillehistoricbridges.com.
The bridge spans the deepest part of the Chasm and offers spectacular views of the 70-foot high Rainbow Falls, one of the most photographed falls in the Adirondacks and all of the Northeast.
Rougeau was arrested on Tuesday at his residence in the City of Plattsburgh. He was taken into custody and transported to the Plattsburgh City Police Department for questioning.
He was charged with second-degree murder and was arraigned in the Town of Chesterfield Court where he was then sent to the Essex County Jail without bail.
Nastasia was also arrested on Tuesday in the City of Plattsburgh. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Plattsburgh for questioning.
Nastasia was also charged with second-degree murder.
He was arraigned Tuesday in the Town of Chesterfield Court and was then sent to the Essex County Jail without bail.
Rougeau and Nastasia were arrested by State Police with assistance from the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations and United States Border Patrol.
State Police are asking for anyone with information to please contact them at 518-873-2777.
