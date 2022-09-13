MALONE — Twelve suspects were arrested on charges of promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of controlled substances on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at Upstate Correctional Facility here.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, at around 8 a.m, troopers with State Police Malone responded to the facility for eight individuals who were detained by correction officers. A preliminary investigation revealed each detainee attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison.
The following day, at around 8 a.m., troopers responded back to the facility for four individuals who were detained by correction officers. A preliminary investigation revealed each detainee attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison.
SUSPECTS
Those suspects include:
• Micheala A. Hanley, 27, of the Bronx, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
• Valerie Alvaez, 25, of Brooklyn, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She has been issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Malone Town Court on a later date.
• Asharay L. Faulk, 29, of Yonkers, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She has been issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Malone Town Court on a later date.
• Robyn L. Wright, 33, of Brooklyn, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, promoting prison contraband in the first degree and promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
• Angelique D. Reyes-Barber, 25, of New York, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She was released on her own recognizance.
• Lanaya M. Richardson, 30, of Brooklyn, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She has been issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Malone Town Court on a later date.
• Serena M. Smith, 21, of Middletown, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, promoting prison contraband in the first degree and promoting prison contraband in the second degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
• Destiny D. Lewis, 26, of Staten Island, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
• Catherina J. Byam, 34, of the Bronx, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the first degree. She has been issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Malone Town Court on a later date.
• Josephine F. Schenck, 33, of Himstead, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
• Alonzo V. Jones, 34, of Brooklyn, was charged by state police with promoting prison contraband in the first degree. He has been issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Malone Town Court on a later date.
• Monica Calhoun, 35, of Rochester, was charged by state police with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. She was arraigned at Malone Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
In a statement, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) called the charges “upsetting” and pointed to the 2015 escape by inmates David Sweat and Richard Matt from Clinton Correctional Facility as showing the risks of prison contraband.
“Situations like this show the conditions hardworking men and women inside these facilities are facing on a daily basis,” he said. “As a former corrections officer for over 20 years, I know the dangers that exist when contraband is brought into a prison, and the North Country witnessed firsthand the dangers of contraband after we all endured a nearly month-long prison escape in 2015 which turned our region upside down. We need to send a strong message that contraband has no place in our facilities, and anyone caught bringing items in will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. What happened in 2015 cannot happen again.”
