PLATTSBURGH — Twelfth Night. Epiphany Eve.
The Adirondack Liturgical Senior and Junior Dance Troupe will be hosting its "12th Night Celebration" at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.
The Solemnity of Epiphany or Three Kings Day, celebrated on Jan. 6, marks when the Magi – Melchior, a Persian scholar; Caspar, an Ethiopian scholar; and Balthazar, an Arabian scholar – the “Wise Men from the East” visited the Baby Jesus and brought gifts of “gold, frankincense, and myrrh,” according to Matthew 2:11.
“We do our 12th Night Celebration on the weekend closest to that date,” Kathy Koester, artistic director of the Adirondack Dance Company, said.
THREE GIFTS
The Magi's gifts were symbolic.
Gold is a precious metal that has been used for jewelry, ornaments, currency, and idols throughout human history because of its color and shine, according to christianity.com
Frankincense is an expensive fragrance or perfume made from trees in India and Arabia.
Myrrh is a specific kind of costly perfume made from rare thorn bushes in Arabia and Ethiopia that is used as an antiseptic anointing oil and embalming fluid.
“Myrrh is what they put on bodies when they die," Koester said.
“But all of these were like a foretelling of his life. Gold represents kingship on Earth. Frankincense is a symbol of deity. Myrrh (embalming oil) is a symbol of death. I never knew that. I found that out today. I knew they all brought the gifts, but I didn't know the spiritual meaning really behind it. So, it's interesting.”
READINGS, MUSIC
The concert brings to close the celebration of holiday traditions through song, dance, instruments and prose.
Saturday's program features the Dance Troupe as well as alumni.
“They are going to be doing a special piece,” Koester said.
“We have Nate Pultorak who is the National Dulcimer champion and lives in Plattsburgh. He will be playing some pre-music, and then he's going to play during the concert. Then, we also have a violinist and pianist that will be playing some pieces. I have about three different readings I read during the concert.”
GOING LIVE AGAIN
Twelfth Night was a virtual program in 2021.
“So, there was no audience or anything,” Koester said.
“We filmed it, and then we passed the link out to our parents of the dancers and the congregation. We filmed it at the church, but only the dancers were allowed in there. They were all masked and everything. So that's what COVID did to us.
"This year, we are happy that we are allowed to have an audience, but they will be masked and they will be socially distancing in place.”
Saturday's program is approximately an hour in duration.
“It's not a long draw out affair,” Koester said.
“It does celebrate the ending of Christmas and kind of a nice way to wrap it all up.”
