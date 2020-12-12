PLATTSBURGH — After owning and operating the Corner-Stone Bookshop in the heart of downtown City of Plattsburgh since 2012, Art Graves is ready for his next chapter.
"A big part of it is spending a little bit more time at home," he said, noting that his daughter, Nora, was a senior in high school and his son, Eamon, was a sophomore.
"I'm looking for a little bit of a break and then hopefully onto something new."
IN THE TIMING
It was less than a decade ago that Graves bought the shop from former owner Nancy Duniho.
Duniho had opened it up on the corner of Margaret and Court streets back in 1975 and, nearly 40 years later, Graves read an article in the paper about her decision to sell the downtown storefront.
Not long before, Graves said he was an employee with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, or Pfizer. When that company was going through layoffs, he said he was, "caught up in one of those waves."
"I was at the point where I was looking for work," he said of his employment status in 2012. "I always loved books; I always loved this bookshop, but I never really thought (owning) it would be something that I would have the opportunity to do.
"The timing was just perfect."
ROLE REVERSAL
During the transaction, Graves said Duniho had really hoped to preserve the bookshop and what it offered the community.
He said she had "held out" for someone to takeover who would do so and thought he had done that, noting he had shadowed her on the job.
"I hope that I can do the same thing she did," he told the Press-Republican, "hold out for someone that's willing to come in and take it over."
While the alternative was a closure, Graves said he preferred to sell the store and its name to the next owner.
"Hopefully the customers won't see any change at all, just a change in ownership."
A CORNERSTONE
Graves described the shop — with its basement, ground level and upstairs housing its 70,000 to 80,000 titles — as, "a spot that's got a little something for everyone."
"You can come in and just wander around the shelves and the basement and through the stacks and get lost."
It was also a place that had survived its fair share of trials and tribulations, he added.
"The move away from downtowns to the big malls; big box stores, like Border's, came and went; the Amazon craze; e-readers; and now a pandemic," Graves said. "All of those things came and went and the one thing that stood was this shop.
"It's sort of a foundation," he added, "and, like its name implies, it's a cornerstone down here."
THE PANDEMIC
Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic was no easy feat for a small-town bookstore.
The worst of it, Graves said, was the state-mandated closure, lasting from mid-March to Fourth of July weekend, not to mention the Canadian border closure.
"In the summertime, almost half of our business is Canadian customers coming down," he said. "That really put a dent in our business."
On the flipside, though, Graves said local customers had really stepped up.
"I think there was some pent up demand," he said. "People have come back and business has been as strong as ever. I've been very encouraged this year."
IMPORTANT CORNER
Graves said there were already a couple of interested buyers, which was welcomed.
"I think it's important for a community to have a local bookshop," he said, "especially in a downtown."
