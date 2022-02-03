PLATTSBURGH — A Tupper Lake man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of child pornography distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Scott Barton, 30, admitted to using a messaging app on his phone to participate in a group chat for trading child pornography a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
POSSESSED
VIDEOS, IMAGES
Barton would later distribute pornography to an undercover officer who was posing as a member of the group chat, the release said. In his plea agreement, Barton also admitted to possessing hundreds of videos and images of child pornography stored on a cloud service.
On top of the 10-year sentence, U.S. District Judge David Hurd also imposed a 10-year term of supervised release. Barton will also need to register as a sex offender after his release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Barton’s case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploration Task Force.
