TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake Central School District is proposing a $22.4 million budget to fund its schools next year. It reduces spending, is just below the tax cap and carries the last of the federal coronavirus aid money, but staffing cuts will be required.
The budget vote and school board election will be held on May 16.
The tax levy — the amount of money to be raised from taxpayers — in the proposed budget is $9,548,000, $272,603 more than last year and $390 below the state’s tax cap. This cap limits the amount districts can raise the levy year-to-year, and TLCSD’s cap was set this year at 2.94%.
The proposed $22,383,781 budget carries a $307,000, or 1.3%, spending decrease. This comes from decreased revenue and planned cuts to staffing.
Spending is down, but the levy is still up, because with less revenue from the federal government, the district needs more from taxpayers to sustain the same programs.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES Assistant Superintendent for District Finance and Operations Dan Bower works on the Tupper Lake Central School District budget in his office. He is a BOCES employee contracted by the district. His widescreen gaming monitor from BOCES allows him to look at many parts of the budget at once, he said. (Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES Assistant Superintendent for District Finance and Operations Dan Bower said the budget and keeping the levy under the cap have been “challenging” this year. Federal money is diminishing, and inflation is high — between 6 and 8% — while the state allows the district to increase tax revenue by 2.94%.
“This is as tight as we can make our belts and still offer kids what they need to go out and be successful when they leave here,” TLCSD Superintendent Russ Bartlett said. “I hope that people can appreciate that.”
CLOSE VOTE AND CUTS COMING
The current 2022-23 budgot passed last year by a margin of only 8 votes with 676 people voting that year.
Bartlett and Bower said that close vote has been on their minds as they created this budget. Bartlett said in the aftermath of that vote, he heard from people who said their home expenses are going up with inflation, yet the district’s expenses feel the same strain.
“It’s hard to make that math work,” Bartlett said.
Bower and Bartlett said they’re tired of tightening belts, too, and they’re trying to keep students from feeling that stress.
They said they didn’t see anything irresponsible about the budget proposed last year — there aren’t a lot of items they have control over without cutting programs — and they’re trying to be more transparent this year.
This year’s current budget saw a 10% spending increase from the previous year, mostly due to a revenue increase from federal coronavirus aid money.
Bartlett said it was understandable that people are frustrated about inflation and wanted to reject the budget last year, but he said they are presenting a “no frills” budget this year that preserves the existing programs, ones that they “clawed back” after the major cuts in 2010.
But they’re going to have to cut some positions again this year.
“Nobody ever wants to do that,” Bartlett said.
He said they’ll try to do this by attrition when possible, instead of cutting active positions.
These are decisions they’ll have to make throughout the year as people retire. If at this time next year, they haven’t made enough cuts through attrition, they said they’ll have to cut active positions.
“The thing about budgeting for schools is you can’t hedge. You can’t be wrong. You can’t miss. The money just isn’t there,” Bartlett said.
Bower said the district is not able to tell voters what the tax rate attached to the proposed budget will be yet. With the tax rate, voters would be able to calculate how much in school taxes they may owe in the upcoming fiscal year. There are several state and county property assessment figures that won’t be released until August so the district can’t really calculate a proposed tax rate, he said.
The budget calls for $350,000 to be used from the district reserves. Bower said the district’s unappropriated fund balance is currently around $1 million, just over the state’s recommended maximum of being 4% of the operating budget.
Bartlett said only 3% of state schools are under that limit, despite the comptroller’s recommendations, as most believe it is irresponsible to keep reserves that low. With the state and federal governments creating aid cliffs, they want to be prepared for not just emergencies, but also decreased funding.
If a school budget doesn’t pass, the district has two options — either cut spending to bring the tax increase down to 0%, or revise the budget and put it up for a second pass-fail vote.
Federal aid runs out, tough budget next year
As tough as this coming year’s budget has been to assemble, Bower and Bartlett say the next year is going to be even more difficult. They’ve been thinking a lot about that one as they’ve been developing this one.
The district was given $2.7 million by the federal government at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to spend over three years. Bower spread out the spending over the course of three years and he’s been trying to wean the district off the influx of aid to avoid creating a financial “cliff” when it runs out.
“It’s going to be a challenge developing next year’s budget,” Bower said, adding that unless there’s new revenue to fill gaps, “It’s going to mean more cuts.”
Even though that money is going away, the needs and stressors remain. You can’t spend on addressing student mental health once, for example, he said. This area got more funding during the pandemic, but it needs to continue, Bower said.
For years, Bower’s heard the government mantra, “do more with less,” but sometimes that’s just impossible, he said.
“Usually when you have less, you have to do less,” Bower said
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s new budget has a 10% increase in state aid for schools, but Bower said this money is not for districts like TLCSD. It is for districts who are owed back aid that hasn’t been paid for years.
BOCES AND SHARING
The district is in its second year of restructuring and shifting money and services to be shared with the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, what Bower said is a complex method to maximize revenue for the least money spent.
Bartlett said by doing this, they spend the same amount of money but get more back in BOCES state aid over time, with a one-year delay. The district has a 51% return rate on money it spends through BOCES right now.
TLCSD began contracting with BOCES in 2021 after a state audit of its financial office found its recordkeeping and reporting practices often resulted in late or inaccurate reports. Bower, who used to be TLCSD’s business administrator, was traded to BOCES as part of the district’s corrective action plan.
By paying Bower through BOCES, the district gets money returned from the state.
Bartlett said this has been the first year they’re getting a return from the BOCES change with the business office and their aid went up by between $300,000 and $400,000.
TEACHER SHORTAGE
A teacher shortage has been building for years. Bartlett said, with extra duties, some teachers have been burning out and leaving, and there aren’t enough new ones to replace them.
He said it will take “money” to get more teachers in there. College graduates can make much more in other educational fields. Often, he said it is the love of the job that brings people to teaching, but that’s sometimes not enough.
“It’s not the job it used to be,” Bartlett said.
Bower said if they can’t find people to fill teaching positions, the money for those jobs goes to pay substitutes more as their work becomes needed, to give more to staff who do more work and to fund lots of overtime for district support staff.
Normally, retirees collecting a state pension can only make so much money while in retirement. For the third year, the state has waived that for teachers, allowing them to bring back retired teachers to TLCSD to fill gaps.
ONE CANDIDATE, TWO OPEN SEATS
There are two open seats on the TLCSD Board of Education on the May 16 ballot, but only one candidate.
Board members Wayne Davison and David Dewyea are not running for reelection this year, and Sabrina Sabre Shipman is the sole candidate on the ballot. Bartlett said the other seat may come down to a write-in candidate.
An Enterprise article on this odd ballot situation can be read at https://bit.ly/3HJqCRt.
PROPOSITION
There is also a proposition on the ballot for purchasing two new buses. It allows the district to borrow $334,000 for the vehicles and pay off its debt over five years. The debt for these bonds is included in the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.