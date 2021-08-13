TUPPER LAKE — The village here wants to be the next in the North Country to cash a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) check — and it's not lumbering around.
New York State announced its latest and fifth round of DRI funding in the final days of July.
"We've been waiting for this announcement, really, since 2020," Village of Tupper Lake Director of Community Development Melissa McManus said, noting an online survey launched this week to solicit community input and project ideas from area individuals, businesses and organizations.
The survey, live through Aug. 24, had respondents within its first 24 hours, she said.
"There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm in the community."
DEADLINE APPROACHING
Upon the current survey's completion, officials will compile feedback and launch a second round of public outreach.
"Where we ask people to respond to the conclusions that we drew based on the public input and the project list that we've assembled," McManus said. "After we get the public feedback, we'll finalize our proposal and get it to the state."
The village will need to submit its application by the state's Sept. 15 deadline.
If selected, Tupper Lake would join other North Country DRI recipients, including the City of Plattsburgh, the City of Watertown, the Village of Saranac Lake and the Town of Potsdam.
MILL MAKEOVER
The DRI is a New York State program meant to shepherd the revitalization of urban centers with potential for redevelopment and other economic opportunity.
McManus thought Tupper Lake perfectly situated to receive the funds, noting a population increase, bustling uptown corridor and the nearing redevelopment of its Oval Wood Dish, OWD, factory.
Tupper Lake was settled in the 1890s by lumberjacks and, according to McManus, there was at one time 14 mills situated in its footprint.
She called OWD, once a manufacturer of oval salad bowls, "the last, big, surviving mill."
"It sits right on Route 3 and looks out across at Raquette Pond and beautiful Mount Morris, where Big Tupper is. It's this amazing, old industrial site."
Developer Lahinch Group of Syracuse purchased the mill in April with plans to create 92 units of mixed workforce and market-rate housing there, while leaving space for popular Tupper Lake-based brewery Raquette River Brewing to set up an onsite production brewery.
The project was estimated at $30 million and Tupper Lake just this week was awarded $500,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission to help cover renovation costs.
"Our old mill that was pretty much used for cold storage is going to be the hippest, coolest place to live in the Adirondacks," McManus said.
PROPOSED FOOTPRINT
The Village of Tupper Lake's proposed DRI target area includes that OWD site to the north, storefront-ridden Park Street to the south and a stretch of land neighboring Raquette Pond in the middle.
McManus envisioned a mix of public-private projects and said the waterfront stretch would likely be one of the prospective DRI's main focus areas.
"That's an area where we have been investing in our beautiful park on Raquette Pond, which is one side of the street, but we would like some help in maybe trying to build some good connections so that it's pleasant to walk between OWD to the Park Street uptown."
'COULD BE HUGE'
McManus thought the municipality's track record of community investment would bode well when applying for the state funds.
She pointed to Tupper Lake's recent water, sewer and electrical systems investments, as well as its addition of new ornamental street lights and banners along Park Street.
"We feel like we have a really strong proposal to give the state," she said, noting, however, that the possible $10 million investment would be, "an awfully heavy lift for the village.
"Needless to say, it could be huge."
