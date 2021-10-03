Jonathan “Thunder” Damon, a member of the Tupper Lake EMS crew who died last year while working a shift, was honored at a memorial ceremony in Albany on Thursday.
The New York State EMS Memorial, in the Empire State Plaza in Albany, depicts a tree with leaves shaped like the EMS’s official symbol, the Star of Life. Each “leaf” pays tribute to a fallen EMS member with the member’s name, organization and date of their death printed on the leaf. Damon’s leaf was added to the tree, along with 16 other first responders from around the state, in the presence of his surviving family, and memorialized with a speech from state Sen. Dan Stec.
“In times of need, when minutes and even seconds make the difference, the people we remember today were the ones who answered the call,” Stec said at the ceremony. “Emergency medical services are the front line of critical care. They see it all. They enter most situations not knowing what to expect. But their training, experience and remarkable dedication makes possible small miracles in communities all across New York state every day.
“As emergency technicians and paramedics, they were part of a special family that spans New York state. But they were your family first and I know they are deeply missed,” he added. “On behalf of myself and my Senate colleagues, I extend my condolences, my prayers and my hope that today’s ceremony honors your loved one’s memory and fills your heart with pride for the person they were and for all they did to make this world a better place.”
BELOVED FATHER
State Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin and several representatives of state agencies also attended the ceremony Thursday.
Damon was born in 1981, and by 2000 he was a trained EMT. He served on the Saranac Lake Rescue Squad, Malone EMS, Tupper Lake EMS and with the Moira, Brushton and Chateaugay volunteer fire departments. He was a beloved father to several children.
The Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council, which oversees EMS in Essex, Franklin, Clinton, Warren and Washington counties, recognized Damon’s service and the memorial ceremony on social media Thursday.
“The NYS EMS Memorial service will be held this morning, and sadly, many names will be added to the tree including one of our own,” the council wrote. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Jonathan ‘Thunder’ Damon.”
