TUPPER LAKE — The town of Tupper Lake is hosting its annual BrewSki event this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tupper Lake Golf Course. Seventeen local and regional breweries will offer samples, and the event also offers skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire bike riding on the town trails.
Event organizers arrange fire pits at which to rest along the trail, and High Peaks Cyclery will offer fat tire bike rentals. The event culminates with an after-party at Raquette River Brewing in Tupper Lake featuring live music by Mickey and Claire.
Tickets for the event cost $25 each and include admission, drink samples, a commemorative mug and a lanyard to help carry the mug as participants travel along the route. Tickets can be purchased at TupperLake.com/events/brewski. Participants under 21 years of age or those who do not wish to sample products from the breweries can take part free of charge. There will be a welcome tent at the event to ensure that all participants are registered.
FUN ALONG THE WAY
BrewSki participants can ski, walk, fat-tire bike or snowshoe along the 1.5-mile loop that weaves in and out of the woods and along the James C. Frenette Sr. Recreational Trail next to the golf course. Along the way are stations where local and regional breweries will offer product samples, information about the products, fire pits and music so participants can mingle and relax.
BrewSki is one of the area’s most popular events, according to Laura LaBarge, recreation and youth activities director for the town.
“In our area, so many people really embrace winter, and BrewSki is one event that people really look forward to each year,” she said in a news release. “Physical activity, the opportunity to socialize, a chance to play in the snow while sampling some local beers, all combine to provide a solid cure for our collective cabin fever.”
The one-of-a-kind, and dog-friendly event typically attracts more than 1,000 participants each year. “We have a limit on the number of tickets, so I really encourage people to register as soon as possible. The event takes place rain or shine, snow or mud,” she laughed. “It’s a great event, no matter the weather. This year, we are excited to have some snow, and with the upcoming cold weather, I am hopeful that it will last.”
The event raises money for the town’s volunteer-groomed ski trail system.
The Tupper Lake Central School Class of 2023 will sell hot cocoa, tacos, popcorn, s’mores kits and dog treats at the main fire pit, located about halfway along the route. Snacks are available on a cash-only basis.
Breweries taking part in this year’s BrewSki include:
• Raquette River Brewing (Tupper Lake)
• Maple Brewing (Akwesasne)
• Livingoods (Peru)
• Big Slide Brewery (Lake Placid)
• Lake Placid Pub & Brewery (Lake Placid)
• Hex & Hop Brewing (Bloomingdale)
• Woodboat (Clayton)
• Oval Craft Brewing (Plattsburgh)
• Woodland Farm (Utica)
• Boots Brewing Company (Watertown)
• Gristmill Brewery (Massena)
• Ray Brook Brewhouse (Ray Brook)
• Valcour Brewing (Plattsburgh)
• Northway Brewing Co. (Queensbury)
• Paradox Brewery (North Hudson)
• 1812 Brewing Co (Sackets Harbor)
• Nine Pin Cider Works (Albany)
