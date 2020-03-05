Tubman biographer comes to John Brown country

LAKE PLACID — Historical documents keep surfacing, and acclaimed biographer and historian Kate Clifford Larson integrates new findings into her expanding archives on Harriet Ross Tubman, self-emancipator, Underground Railroad conductor, Civil War scout, spy and nurse, and suffragist.
For a Tubman relative, Larson recently found the purchase record for the woman's great-great-great grandfather, Thomas Elliott, who was enslaved in Dorchester County on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
“I found her ancestor who was very close to Tubman, and he married one of her nieces,” Larson said.
“I found his record from Dorchester County in 1841 where a particular slaveholder is purchasing him from another a slaveholder. At least, she can take Thomas back to 1841.”
LAKE PLACID BOUND
Larson travels this weekend to Lake Placid for two events.
“Harriet” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts during the Adirondack Global Arts Festival.
Larson will do a Q & A after the screening, which is sponsored by John Brown Lives and the Adirondack Film Society.
“Harriet” stars actress Cynthia Erivo in the title role for which she received an Academy Award nomination.
The 2019 biographical film was directed by Kasi Lemmons, who wrote the screenplay with Gregory Allen Howard. The cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe.
Larson received a phone call from an assistant to a producer asking for help on the film.
“I had been recommended,” said the author of “Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero.”
“I then talked to one of the producers. It might have been Debra Martin Chase and then Kasi Lemmons.
“They sent me a version of the script that Kasi had already been working on because she inherited it. Gregory Allen Howard had written it back in the 1990s. So, she inherited this script and started working it.”
CELESTIAL NAVIGATOR TO HOLLYWOOD STAR
Larson went through two rounds of the script with Lemmons.
“And, she was really, really great,” Larson said.
“She really transformed the script into what I think you see on the screen, a pretty fierce Harriet Tubman and very family oriented, woman centered.
I didn't feel that so much in the beginning, even though she was already transforming it into that.”
Larson tried to get them to keep as close to the historical record as possible.
“But Hollywood,” she said.
“Kasi had said many times in the past, she was writing the script and she could write whatever she wanted.
She was fabulous to work with, and so were the producers. They wanted to do the right thing but still make it a film that would be a success and not a documentary.”
The producers strove for a powerful docu-drama close to their $17 million.
The film has grossed $43.3 million.
Larson joined the film in the summer of 2018.
She was working on a project for the National Park Service, still immersed in Tubman research and other things. “After we worked on the script a couple of rounds, they would call me periodically and ask for a detail,” Larson said.
“I guess once they started filming they had a few questions. I didn't go on set at all. I think they had Christy Coleman who used to be the director of the Civil War Museum in Richmond but she's now the director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.
She was a consultant on the film as well.”
Larson was pretty happy with “Harriet.”
“Of course, there were a few things that made me cringe,” she said.
“Overall, I thought they did good considering what I had seen in the beginning.”
FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN TITANS
Larson will lead a “Luncheon Lecture” on the relationship between Harriet Tubman and John Brown from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hotel North Woods in Lake Placid.
The event includes a luncheon buffet, lecture and optional visit to John Brown Farm.
Scholars and historians talk about the friendship between Tubman and Brown.
“But the intensity of their relationship and the profound respect that he showed her is really important for people to understand,” Larson said.
“Not only the power of Tubman but also what a great man that John Brown was. I don't buy into this crazy person personae. I don't. I want to talk about how significant it is that people recommend that he talk to her.”
There were men that weren't willing to follow Brown into battle, but Tubman was willing at least in the beginning.
“And that I find really compelling, and we should pay attention to that,” Larson said.
“It speaks to the way that people looked at Harriet Tubman as this incredible person. She was just so focused and so courageous and inspiring. She was an inspiring leader, and they knew that. That's why they supported her. They wanted to meet her.”
CRITICAL CHOICES
Brown called her “General Tubman” and “the most of a man.”
“I don't view those as disrespectful,” Larson said.
“That's his language, tremendous respect, for this tiny, petite little woman.”
Brown met Tubman for the first time in her home in April 1858 in St. Catharines, Ontario , Canada.
“She recruited men for his Provisional Army,” Larson said.
“As far as I know, they did not join him. Like Thomas Elliott, who I was just telling you about, what a coincidence.
She recruited him to follow John Brown, but he ended up not doing it. So, he lived. So now, his descendants are alive today because he didn't go. And there were others that she recruited.”
Brown talks about Elliott in a couple of his letters.
“It was real, and he took her seriously and she took him seriously,” Larson said.
“People were thinking this is real. I'm going to do this. Although Thomas Elliott figured out maybe it wasn't such a great plan. I don't know. I think Tubman might have thought that herself. Who knows?”
