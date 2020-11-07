Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots rankle some military vets

In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Trump has held himself up as a champion of U.S. troops without rival. Now, with his presidency on the line, he’s casting suspicion on a tool of participatory democracy, the mail-in ballot, that has allowed U.S. military personnel to participate in elections while serving far from home since the War of 1812. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)