Trump urged Justice officials to declare election 'corrupt'

Ross D. Franklin, File/AP PhotoIn this Saturday, July 24, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call. That's according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation. The notes of the Dec. 27 call were released Friday by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee.