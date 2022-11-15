PERU — Three guys. Après jog. A bright idea.
John Adams, Bob Gallinger and Art Graves are the Godfathers of Peru’s “Turkey Trot” Thanksgiving Day tradition.
STARTED WITH THREE GUYS
The 45th Annual Peru Lions Club John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot will be held Nov. 24.
“These three guys got together, and all they did was just go out on the street and jog every Saturday,” Ed Eisele, who co-chairs the event with Tom Brown, said.
“One day after the jog, they were sitting down having a coffee somewhere. One of the threesome said, ‘We really ought to have this as a community event.’
“John Adams and Bob Gallinger were both Lions at the time, and John said ‘Well, why don’t you let me float it to the Lion’s Club?’ and that’s how it got started.”
The late Adams brought the trio’s idea to the Lions Club and got a co-chair to launch it. “The furthest I can go back with paperwork, I have a flyer from the 4th Annual Turkey Trot,” Eisele said.
“It was quite a different deal back then. It was only a one mile fun-run and three-mile run.”
IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL
The Thanksgiving Day event features 5K and 10K races in person and virtual.
Registration is online: www.adirondackcoastevents.com
“(John) wanted it to be a Lions activity,” Eisele said.
“As a courtesy, we invite his son, Paul, every year to come and help out with the festivities. and he’s always more than happy to. He’s just like his father. He’s always more than happy to help out the community.”
Event volunteers include the Peru Fire Department and Peru Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
“We may be having people from the Knights of Columbus,” Eisele said.
“They all help out the Lions, and we all pull this thing off.”
So far, more than 120 runners have registered. All runners will receive the commemorative 2022 Turkey Trot Hero Dinner Knife.
“People don’t start registering until it’s like three or four days before the event because of the incoming weather,” he said.
“Everything is done on a computer now. Nobody has to sit behind a desk and write down names or anything like that.”
The Lions Club’s motto is “We serve.”
Donation recipients include: North Country Honor Flight, Clinton County Christmas Bureau, Peru Youth Commission, Heyworth-Mason Community Park, and the Peru Soup Kitchen.
“We write checks to a lot of people, and it’s important because fundraisers like the Turkey Trot is what gives us the money to support the community,” Eisele said.
“Ninety percent of what we write checks for stays in the community, no necessarily Peru, but the county.”
