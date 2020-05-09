MORIAH - The New York State Police shot a suspect after an episode mid-day Saturday.
According to a news release from the State Police, troopers were called to Lamos Lane after a suspect threatened to harm an acquaintance.
Troopers were there when the suspect arrived in a vehicle, the release said.
The suspect then rammed both patrol vehicles, police said, totaling one and damaging the other.
The suspect then attempted to run over the troopers with his vehicle, the release said. Troopers then fired shots from their division issued firearms at the suspect’s vehicle, striking the suspect, according to the release.
The troopers suffered minor injuries and have been treated and released.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Fletcher Allen in Burlington, Vt. for treatment.
Currently, there is no threat to public safety, police said.
The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.