PLATTSBURGH — A local State Police captain has died from an illness stemming from an assignment in and around the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
State Police said that Capt. Christopher J. Garrow died Monday.
Garrow 47, entered the State Police on Nov. 2, 2000, and has served with the agency for 23 years. He was most recently assigned to Troop B, Ray Brook and spent most of his career in Troop B.
Following the events of 9/11, Captain Garrow was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.
Captain Garrow is from Peru, and is survived by his wife, Jillian, and two daughters; Maggie and Ella.
