PLATTSBURGH — The Trinity Episcopal Church parish celebrates its 200th anniversary all year long.
It is the oldest parish in the Northern Adirondack Deanery.
The Dean, The Very Rev. David K. Ousley, is Priest-In-Charge and the 26th Rector, at the church located at 18 Trinity Place in Plattsburgh.
“It was chartered in 1821, September 30,” Martha Bachman, church historian, said.
“They met other places in the very beginning. There are stories, although I have not been able to find any documentation of this, that originally the door opened on the north side of the church instead of the south.
“But I tend to think that's not true because I really have done a lot of looking at the building.”
The gray-stone structure, built from 1830-31, is the second oldest church in Plattsburgh after the First Presbyterian Church, established in 1792.
ANGLICAN VS EPISCOPAL
The Rev. Joel Clapp became the first Rector in March 1822.
“We are an Episcopal Church,” Bachman said.
“We use the Book of Common Prayer. The Book of Common Prayer delineates services for Rite One, Rite Two, Morning Prayer, Evening Prayer. We follow the tenets of the Episcopal Church nationwide.
“The English church is the Anglican Church, and in the United States it's the Episcopal Church. As time went on and we became an independent country, we formed our own.
“Originally prior to the Revolution, our churches were all Church of England, which is the Anglican Church. With the Revolution, that ended.”
TRINITY TRIVIA
The gray-stone structure, which seats 300 people, was remodeled in 1861, the same year as the installation of the stained-glass windows.
“We don't know the name of the mason,” she said.
“It's built with stone, locally quarried stone. It used to have a tall wooden spire on top, but that became unstable and was taken down or blew down. It was not replaced.
“The church used to have the traditional box pews. People bought their pew. There have been improvement and things changed since then, but basically inside is much as it was.”
New steps were installed up to the balcony, but the old curved steps remain.
“They used to pay 10 cents a week for a boy to pump the bellows of the organ, so they could have the organ played,” Bachman said.
“At one point in time, we had a pew in the back for the servants of color. Lafayette (Mason) and his mother, Dinah, were baptized here. Mrs. Ransom (Margaret Bird) brought them shortly after they were freed, and they weren't slaves anymore because New York had banned slavery. They were brought to be baptized. They were, obviously, living with the Ransoms.”
CHURCH FATHERS
Lewis Ransom, Esq. was a founder and trustee of the Plattsburgh Academy, where the church's first services were held with visiting Vermont clergy, according to “A History of Trinity Episcopal Church 1821-1971, Reflection & Hope.”
In the church's Certificate of Organization, it states: “Ransom was called to the chair here being no Rector present and presided and by a majority of voices, the Said Lewis Ransom and Lt. John R.L. Skinner were elected Church Wardens, and William Swetland, M.M. Standish, Lyman Foot, William P. Taylor, Timothy F. Cooke, Anselm Parsons, John Lynde and Anson J. Sperry were elected vestrymen of Said Church Congregation or Society and Wednesday in Week called Easter Week ...”
The certificate was signed and sealed by Ransom, Cooke and Taylor in the presence of Anson J. Sperry. It was recorded by Caleb Nichols in the Clinton County Clerks Office, Liber G of Deeds, Page 97.
Many of the vestrymen and parishioners' names – Beaumont, Lynde, Bailey, Platt, Sailly – grace the streets of Plattsburgh and the church's stained-glass windows or artifacts donated in their memory.
Swetland, the “Great Lawyer of Northern New York,” married Elizabeth “Betsey” Ketchum Delord, the widow of businessman Henry Delord.
“We have William Swetland in the front on the east side,” Bachman said.
One of the interesting windows near the church's entrance is dedicated to Brigadier Gen. Carlos Adolphus Waite.
Born in Plattsburgh May 5, 1797, he was the son of John and Esther (Babbet) Waite.
A career Army officer, he died in Plattsburgh May 7, 1866.
Like many Trinity parishioners, he is buried in Riverside Cemetery as are his parents, siblings, and wife, Mary Van Wyck.
“He was a military man,” Bachman said.
“He went to Texas. He was the commander of the Army (Department) of Texas before the Civil War. He married a local girl. When Texas seceded, they allowed him to come home because he had been gravely injured in the war with Mexico, but they kept the rest of the men for over two years confined in Texas.
“He was part of the military's effort to bring camels into the southwest United States thinking that they would be in the desert regions, a good means of transportation.”
There is a window dedicated to Dr. Samuel Beaumont, cousin to Dr. William Beaumont, “The Father of Gastric Physiology.”
“The Beaumont family was very active in this congregation,” she said.
“Samuel was very much involved with William, although William gets the credit.”
FAMOUS RECTOR
The Rev. John Henry Hopkins Jr. was Trinity's 12th Rector installed in April 1872.
“He was the author of 'We Three Kings,'" Bachman said.
"He didn't write it while he was here. He wrote it when he was living in New York City, and I think that would have been when I believe he came here. John Henry Hopkins also designed the seal the church uses to this day, and he also designed a communion set. We still use that communion set on holidays and special occasions.”
His father, The Most Reverend John Henry Hopkins, was the eighth Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States.
“He went to Philadelphia to be ordained,” Bachman said.
“He was living in Pittsburgh or near Pittsburgh. John Henry grew up and also became an Episcopal priest.”
THE GREAT FIRE
The church survived the 1849 Great Fire of Plattsburgh.
“When the City of Plattsburgh burned, the parishioners – the men were on the roof and the women hauled water – and the men beat out the embers as they hit the roof,” Bachman said.
“We had a slate roof, so this church did not burn. The Presbyterian Church and much of the rest of the city burned. But, our church was left standing.
“At one point, the church needed to raise $6,000 for repairs, and they raised it in one weekend. It says in the Vestry Minutes that the Rector asked for a three-week vacation.”
Every Thursday, the church hosts a free Community Meal.
During the winter months, coats are suspended in plastic bags along the railings along the Rectory, so attendees can take them if needed.
“The Rectory was built in 1907 of the same gray stone as the church,” Bachman said.
“It does have beautiful woodwork, and it's a lovely, lovely building."
WOMENS' ROLES
Since the origin of the Episcopal Church, women parishioners raised money and turned it over to the men of the church.
“The women weren't allowed to help decide how to spend the money of the church,” she said.
“But starting in the 1960s, various churches began to give women larger roles. Then by the 1970s, women began to be ordained. It was in that era when women began to play a part and could be on the Vestry.
“Up until that point, only men could be on the Vestry. It was a male-dominated world. The Vestry is a body in each church. There's a Vestry elected with two wardens. Their duty is to oversee the governance of the church, the finances, the policy.”
PANDEMIC PRESENT
Services are held Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and virtually via Facebook Live.
In September, the Trinity hosted a tent brunch at Buster's.
“We decided we would celebrate for a full year,” Bachman said.
“For example, we are collecting things to make a time capsule that we are going to put in church. We are going to make a quilt with each member signing it. We've got the squares cut out.”
