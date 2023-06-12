SARANAC LAKE — June is Pride Month, and this year, the Tri-Lakes can celebrate love and equality for all with Saranac Lake’s first-ever Pride parade down Main Street.
The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance — or ANCGA, a Saranac Lake-based nonprofit — will kick off its second-annual Tri-Lakes Pride Festival at noon on Sunday, June 25, this time with a parade from the Saranac Lake Post Office to Riverside Park, where the free family-friendly festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
Last year’s inaugural Tri-Lakes Pride Festival was a well-received success, according to ANCGA Executive Director Kelly Metzgar, who said the Tri-Lakes Pride parade was a natural add-on for a festival she hopes will become “bigger and better” every year.
“The event, the community’s involvement, local business support, the spontaneity of certain aspects of last year’s event — it was wonderful — everyone had so much fun,” she said. “Our lively, creative community really provides a beautiful backdrop.”
This year’s festival will feature exhibits, vendors, raffles, music, a performance from Peru drag queen Mhisty Knights and speakers — including several Tri-Lakes community leaders, such as Saranac Lake village board member Rich Shapiro, Franklin County Legislator Lindy Ellis, Harrietstown town Supervisor Jordanna Mallach and North Country Community College President Joseph Keegan, as well as Owen Gilbo, an equal opportunity specialist for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, among others.
The Saranac Lake Youth Center will again present a fashion show on Riverside Park’s Alton B. Tony Anderson Memorial Pavilion in collaboration with the Main Street Exchange consignment store.
The event is open to members of the LGBTQIA-plus community in the Tri-Lakes and neighboring communities, as well as their families, friends, organizations, businesses and other allies.
“Pride is for everyone,” Metzgar said.
That’s why she’s encouraging anybody and everybody to join this year’s parade — individuals and groups, musical acts and other performing artists, costumed people and those who’d rather not dress up. In the style of Saranac Lake’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, no sign-up is required ahead of the Pride parade, according to Metzgar. She said people who want to march should simply arrive at the post office in time for the noon takeoff.
“The LGBTQIA-plus community is incredibly inclusive, I really can’t stress that enough,” Metzgar said. “Sometimes being different helps us make a real difference, because we want everyone in attendance to feel safe and welcome. While we do celebrate the LGBTQIA-plus community and its allies, even more importantly, we celebrate diversity and that means that we celebrate absolutely everyone.”
Volunteers are also welcome to work this year’s Tri-Lakes Pride Festival. To get involved, email ancga_prideparade@outlook.com.
Other pride activities
The Belvedere Restaurant on Bloomingdale Avenue will host a Pride drag brunch on Sunday, June 18. There will be two shows — one at 11 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m. Seating will begin an hour ahead of showtime. Tickets are $55, which includes bottomless mimosas and a buffet-style brunch. The event is for people 21 years and older. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5cwa9n4h.
ANCGA is also partnering with the Belvedere Restaurant to host a Pride mixer at the restaurant from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The event is free to attend. Pre-registration at LGBT627.eventbrite.com is encouraged.
The Adirondack Center for Writing is hosting two Pride-related events at its center on 15 Broadway on Saturday, June 24 as part of the Tri-Lakes Pride Festival. From noon to 1:30 p.m., the ACW will host a transgender poetry workshop with Elliot Pecora titled “Exploring Transgender Poetics.” At 7 p.m., the ACW will host an open mic reading. Both ACW events are free.
The Saranac Lake Collage Collective will host a pride-related “Collage Your Own Rainbow” event from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 25, the day of the Tri-Lakes Pride Festival, in the Saranac Lake Free Library’s Cantwell Room. The Collage Collective group, which has met every month since February, is hosted by Erin Dorney, a visiting writer at the ACW, and library staff member Jenny Curtis. Collage supplies will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.