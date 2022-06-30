Tri-Lakes hosts first-ever Pride event

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance was proud to host the first ever Pride Event in the Tri-Lakes area last Sunday with a fashion show, drag performance, a raffle and silent auction.
Kelly Metzgar, co-founder and executive director of the alliance, was happy to partner with local businesses and organizations to host the family-friendly event to offer allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community the opportunity to celebrate their pride.
“The goal was to bring people out, together, and give people a sense of community. Especially the younger people who may feel alone,” Metzgar said.
“Thank goodness the weather is so nice, I love seeing the kids running around with their flag-capes.”
YOUTH CENTER
Local organizations were tabling at the event offering information and other resources for members of the community. Pride flags, T-shirts, pins and more were also available for purchase under some tents.
The Saranac Lake Youth Center actually pays for each youth’s first pride flag. Open from June 27 through Aug. 12, the Youth Center is open Monday through Friday. Its doors are open to the youth of the area.
“We don’t have any crazy requirements, the youth center is a place where kids can come together for support, activities like arts and crafts or to just hang out,” Aleacia Landon, director of the Saranac Lake Youth Center, said.
‘BE WHO YOU ARE’
Members of the youth center were giving out information on Pride Month, as well as the youth center and its available resources.
“Pride means inclusiveness of everyone and supporting the community” Heaven Lafever, member of the youth center, said.
“It means to not be afraid to be who you are,”
‘LOVE AND ACCEPTED’
Support for the LGBTQIA+ youth came in the form of hugs. Free Mom Hugs is a 501©(3) non-profit organization of advocates, mainly mothers, who understand that younger members of the community need a little extra love and reassurance.
“We are a network of moms that understand that these kids need to know they are loved and accepted no matter what,” Lamille Nerney, member of Free Mom Hugs, said.
“Some kids come from homes who might not accept them, it’s really important to us that they know they are.”
Nerney circled the pride event endlessly holding a sign advertising her free mom hugs.
GENDER ALLIANCE
Several local businesses and organizations sponsored a raffle giveaway consisting of gift certificates, electronics, activities and also a silent auction for plane tickets and a recliner. The proceeds from the raffle goes towards hosting events and other resources.
“We use the money to help with supporting the advancements of rights,” Peter Gioello, board member of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, said.
“Pride is standing together and celebrating together.”
