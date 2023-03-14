ROUSES POINT — As villages in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties open polls for annual village elections of mayors and trustees this month the only contested race is for mayor of Dannemora.
All village elections are Tuesday, March 21.
In Clinton County, the Village of Rouses Point has two Village Board of Trustees seats, for two year terms, being sought unopposed by incumbent Dale Menard, Peoples Party, and Nicholas Southwick, Citizens Union Party.
The Rouses Point election is noon to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center’s Halstead Hall, 39 Lake St. in Rouses Point.
For the Village of Champlain, mayor for a two year term and two trustee posts for two year terms are on the ballot.
Janet McFetridge, Champlain Connected Party, is running for mayor, and the trustee posts are being sought by Nicole Molinski, Champlain Citizens United Party, and Kim Trombley, Community Union Party. All are unopposed.
Voting is noon to 9 p.m. at Champlain village offices.
In the Village of Dannemora, the offices of mayor and two trustee seats are up, all four-year terms.
In the race for for mayor are Shaun Akin, M’Akin Dannemora Better Party, and Eric Jarvis, For A Better Village Party.
Seeking the two trustee posts unopposed are incumbent Michael Bennett, For A Better Village Party, and Laurie Cross, Cultivating A Community Party.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at village offices.
In Franklin County, this is an off-year for elections in the Village of Saranac Lake and no offices are up.
The Village of Burke has one village trustee position up for a two year term. The only candidate is incumbent trustee Greg Perrigo, Republican Party.
Voting in Burke is from noon to 8 p.m. at the Burke fire station.
In the Village of Brushton, Justin Stickney is running for reelection as an independent for village trustee. He is the only candidate on the ballot.
In the Village of Chateaugay, Matthew Clarke, Unity Party, is running unopposed for reelection as mayor for a two year term.
Two trustee posts are up for two year terms, and Donna LaBombard, Rural Adirondack Party, and David Roach, Citizen Party, are seeking those. A third trustee seat is for an unexpired one year term, and Courtney Leonard, Freedom Party, is running for that post. All are unopposed.
Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Chateaugay village offices.
In Essex County, the Village of Lake Placid has two trustee seats for two year terms on the ballot. Running unopposed are incumbent Katie Brennan on the Lake Placid Together Party line and Andrew W. Quinn on the Integrity Party.
The Lake Placid village election is at the North Elba Town Hall on Main Street, Lake Placid from noon to 9 p.m.
