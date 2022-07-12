PLATTSBURGH — Despite seeing a small increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported by local health departments over the last week, the tri-county area has continued to maintain its “low” level for community spread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At “low” levels, the CDC encourages those in the community to “stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines” and “get tested if you have symptoms.”
COUNTIES
From July 3, to July 9, the Clinton County Health Department reported 98 new cases, all of which were lab-processed cases only. CCHD also reported one COVID-related fatality, which has brought the county’s death toll to 88 since the start of the pandemic.
Essex County Health Department reported 121 new cases from June 27, to July 10. The county’s total includes additional days, because it didn’t report its case total last week. ECHD also had one COVID-related fatality reported to the department over that time frame, which has brought the county’s death toll to 67 since the start of the pandemic.
And from now on, ECHD will not be reporting a weekly case total, and instead, will be posting their COVID-19 reports on the first of each month.
From July 5, to July 11, Franklin County Health Department reported 92 new cases.
Unlike CCHD’s case total, ECHD and FCHD’s include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 26 cases from July 2, to July 11. As of Monday, five of those cases remained active.
Statewide, there were 39 COVID-related deaths from July 9 to July 11.
AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
In an effort to better educate New Yorkers who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a $1 million public awareness campaign that will run across TV, radio and digital media in both English and Spanish until August.
The campaign will encourage New Yorkers to test early for COVID-19 and to seek treatment as soon as possible if they test positive, a news release said.
“We continue to build on our ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers as we navigate the pandemic,” Hochul said.
“Treatment is a critical tool to reduce COVID-19 symptoms and prevent serious illness, and this new public awareness campaign equips New Yorkers with the facts about treatment options that are available.”
The governor’s announcement is followed by the launch of a new free hotline for New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have a healthcare provider.
Regardless of income or health insurance coverage, those who test positive, outside of New York City, are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) or completing an evaluation at the NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website.
“The earlier treatment is started after a positive test result, the better it works at reducing symptoms and preventing more serious illness. This new public awareness campaign delivers an important message to all New Yorkers about the need to undergo testing as soon as symptoms appear and to contact their health care provider right away to see which treatment is the best option,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
“Being vaccinated and boosted is still the best protection against COVID-19.”
TESTING, VACCINES
